Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman on Wednesday said Bangladesh will attain double digit in global ease of doing business ranking next year.He made the remark at a virtual meeting on launching three new services on the Online One Stop Service Portal of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).Verification of National Identity Card, Security Clearance of Security Services Department and Land Use Clearance of Chittagong Development Authority) were formally added through virtual meeting.Inaugurating the function, Salman F Rahman called upon all to work collectively to increase local and international investment to flourish the economy."Though senior government officials feel the importance of ease of doing business index for investment but the officials of field level don't realise it. So they have to realise it and work cordially for the sake of the country," he said.He said the private sector is contributing well in the country's economy as the government has created a favourable environment for the sector."We'd like to achieve the development country status by 2041. It's not possible without more investment. So, we all have to work collectively to increase investment and improve economic growth," he added.Salman said Bangladesh's tax to GDP ratio is very low among south Asian countries due to weak tax structure. "We've to expand the tax net," he said, noting that many eligible taxpayers are not paying tax. "So, the tax structure should be changed," he added.Executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam said they have already signed a memorandum of understanding with many organisations. "We hope we can bring all organisations under our services by 2021."