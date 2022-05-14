What's new

Will arrest imran khan. Rana sahab(hero of model of town)

Will rana shahab supress PTI march

  • 1-yes

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • 2-no

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,240
1
3,224
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2009
3,173
6
3,149
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
This joker lost his own constituency to PTI where his home is in Faisalabad City Samanabad town Samundry road to Waris Aziz of PTI PP113. He won his NA seat by only 3,000 votes only because of the villages that came in his halqa where dharra bazi politics is predominant. He lost very badly from City areas. Ask about his reputation from any educated person from Faisalabad
 
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
132
0
209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It seems the OP has been raised by the family whose forefathers were blessed by Colonel Dyre, the jallianwala bagh fame british official.
Nobody having respect for his mother/daughter would call rana sana "hero" of model town.

People who are showing concerns for divide in society, must also consider that, some in this society have not only sold their souls to devil, but have become shameless beasts, enough to describe an act of butchering humans as an act of heroism. The society requires an ugly cleanup to weed out this mindset.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,395
-20
16,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zowais said:
It seems the OP has been raised by the family whose forefathers were blessed by Colonel Dyre, the jallianwala bagh fame british official.
Nobody having respect for his mother/daughter would call rana sana "hero" of model town.

People who are showing concerns for divide in society, must also consider that, some in this society have not only sold their souls to devil, but have become shameless beasts, enough to describe an act of butchering humans as an act of heroism. The society requires an ugly cleanup to weed out this mindset.
Click to expand...

You do know that he’s being sarcastic, right?
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,714
-1
1,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:


IK cant even bring 20 people if its upto me
Click to expand...
Jis qaum ka bara bara mujrim hukmran ban jayan or koe inn ka khilaf awaz uthay to usa dabana ke koshish ke jaya to ayse quom ka ALLAH he hafiz ha ALLAH PAK inn zalim houkmrano ko inn ka kafar e kirdar tak pohcahy or inn ( Zardarion or Nawazion ) sa iss mulk ke jaan churay or hamara idaron aqal a saleem ata farmay Ameen...
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,421
1
88,691
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Sarcasm at the time of political unrest, country's is showing signs of civil unrest. Not good.

The thread creator (OP) has mala-fide intentions, plays from both sides of wicket (bot account)

PDM gang of criminals is just front face, everyone knows who is pulling the strings.
Click to expand...

He posts from both sides and enjoys the people from both sides fighting each other

I have mentioned this many times on this forum
 
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
132
0
209
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Sarcasm at the time of political unrest, country's is showing signs of civil unrest. Not good.

The thread creator (OP) has mala-fide intentions, plays from both sides of wicket (bot account)

PDM gang of criminals is just front face, everyone knows who is pulling the strings.
Click to expand...
Just recognised that.
Let's ignore them and deny them any attention, as they deserve.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,913
10
18,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Zowais said:
It seems the OP has been raised by the family whose forefathers were blessed by Colonel Dyre, the jallianwala bagh fame british official.
Nobody having respect for his mother/daughter would call rana sana "hero" of model town.

People who are showing concerns for divide in society, must also consider that, some in this society have not only sold their souls to devil, but have become shameless beasts, enough to describe an act of butchering humans as an act of heroism. The society requires an ugly cleanup to weed out this mindset.
Click to expand...
1 crore people and several moderators here call him that
Infact look up your friends surely few will call him that
For me he is butcher of model town
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
Rana Sanaullah demands guarantees of 'peaceful' PTI march on Islamabad
2
Replies
22
Views
491
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I Will Not Let You Leave Your House If You Don't Retract Your Statement: Interior Minister Warns Sheikh Rashid
2
Replies
15
Views
375
Norwegian
Norwegian
D
  • Locked
Imran Khan faith is much worse than Mohamed Morsi because both are sensational, unrealistic ,ego maniac, Fool, and they do not accept mistakes.
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
984
Goenitz
Goenitz
muhammadhafeezmalik
Nuking Pakistan better than bringing in thieves: Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
31
Views
343
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
574
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom