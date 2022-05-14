Will arrest imran khan. Rana sahab(hero of model of town)

It seems the OP has been raised by the family whose forefathers were blessed by Colonel Dyre, the jallianwala bagh fame british official.

Nobody having respect for his mother/daughter would call rana sana "hero" of model town.



People who are showing concerns for divide in society, must also consider that, some in this society have not only sold their souls to devil, but have become shameless beasts, enough to describe an act of butchering humans as an act of heroism. The society requires an ugly cleanup to weed out this mindset.