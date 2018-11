I do not understand the lingo this person uses. He is best suited for stand up comedies rather than the portfolio of Information Minister of Pakistan. No wonder he used to work on GEO Network.



Should the people interpret this as



'' Legislative measures are being undertaken to ensure that corrupt individuals do not get a say in the affairs of the state and will face long term imprisonment''



or



'' Legislation is being undertaken to award death penalty for corrupt public office holders ''

Click to expand...