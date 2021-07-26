Will Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic propagandists apologise?

Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic propagandists based in EU and US have been bashing Pakistan with their anti-Pak narrative based on false info to malign Pakistan through propaganda.Here is one of them, Omar Haidari. (so called attitude breaker)He shamelessly shared this picture of Pakistani ID cards and claimed it was found on dead Taliban.While in reality these were pictures of CNIC were uploaded by constable Ayaz Khan on Facebook as they were found by Landi Kotal Police.Here is a post by page named Khyber Maraka sharing the pictures as well guiding people to contact Mirza Ayaz Shinwari (maybe the same person) if any of these cards were theirs.Here is a thread from Nadra explaining everything.Now will these shameless Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic goons apologise?