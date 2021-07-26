What's new

Will Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic propagandists apologise?

Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic propagandists based in EU and US have been bashing Pakistan with their anti-Pak narrative based on false info to malign Pakistan through propaganda.

Here is one of them, Omar Haidari. (so called attitude breaker)
Screenshot_20210725-232105_Instagram.jpg


He shamelessly shared this picture of Pakistani ID cards and claimed it was found on dead Taliban.

While in reality these were pictures of CNIC were uploaded by constable Ayaz Khan on Facebook as they were found by Landi Kotal Police.

Here is a post by page named Khyber Maraka sharing the pictures as well guiding people to contact Mirza Ayaz Shinwari (maybe the same person) if any of these cards were theirs.

Screenshot_20210727-161141_UC Browser.jpg


Here is a thread from Nadra explaining everything.
20210727_160853.jpg


Now will these shameless Afghanistani ethno-nationalistic goons apologise?
 

Neither Afghan ethno nationalists nor their minions here in Pakistan in the form of PTM have that much dignity and grace that they would apologize for this lie

They are perpetual liars with no dignity and morals
 
We need to have an official or unofficial twitter handles dedicated to exposing the perpetual lies by the enemies but every Exposé handle should be dedicated to a specific enemy and then one general Exposé twitter handle for all the enemies propaganda lies.
 
True bahi you need teams for that and then groups to share the pile of data so that those teams can analyse the data.
 
