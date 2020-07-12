Wildfire Season

The problem:

the majority of fires recorded were spread due to anthropogenic (human activity).

Javan mongooseCrested porcupineHedgehogPangolinMarked palm civetAsian Palm CivetSmall Indian CivetRhesus MacaqueNorthern Palm SquirrelKashmiri Flying SquirrelIndian Flying FoxGrey GoralMuntjacMurree VoleWild BoarRussel ViperCobraEchis carinatus (Viper)--600 plant species including 32 different type of trees and over 120 herbs.In the past few days there have been a number of wildfire incidents along trails 6, 4 & 3 and the footpaths leading into the remote villages past the national park boundaries.Image 2: Smoke can be seen from the wildfire on Trial No.6 taken on May, 28th. 2021.The fires have had an impact not just on the local flora but also the fauna that reside within the national park, especially the local wild boar and black bear population:Image 3: Black bears of Margalla HillsEven unsuspecting tourists had to be rescued who had been affected by heat and smoke inhalation as a result of the wildfires:As I write this, the fires are still raging, but what is more troubling is that this is nothing new for the city of Islamabad and its iconic hills. Each year, Margalla Hills experience fire incidents mainly in the Chir pine, owing to their dry indicators as a litter over the field having raisin in it and is often named as "hot wood." Incidents of fire arise because of two primary causes i.e. normal and anthropogenic behaviour.Rock weathering, lightening and hot environment are the normal means of forest fire rising and spreading in the area, while human presence and disturbance in the woodland region and cause of woodland vegetation burning falls in second place based on reports of fire incidents (Brooks and Lusk 2008; Iqbal et al. 2013; Collen et al. 2015).According to geospatial analysis and mapping carried out of historic wildfires, it was discovered that the majority of wildfires occurred in the months of May - July.Image 4: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018This map shows Normalized Burn Ratio of Margalla Hills in different distinguished colours from 2005 to 2018 respectively. It can be observed that delta normalized burned area is concentrated in the eastern, central and southern area and had been expanding from 2005 to 2018. The proportion of delta normalised burn ratio increased from 1.4% to 21.9% in 2005 to 2018. Delta normalized burn ratio areas are mainly located near residential and road network covered areas.Image 5: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018Image 6: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018 - Daily Average Max TemperaturePrevious studies have suggested that the environment provides 330 a major influence on the intensity of fire and the fire activity under severe climate change pressure 331 (SCHOENNAGEL et al. 2004; Aldersley et al. 2011; Stan et al. 2014).Further analysis was conducted into terrain density, windspeed, temperature and the forest road network, the data revealed that whilst there is a correlation Average Warmest Quarter Max Temperature (AWQmaT) and Average warmest quarterly precipitation (AWQP) = Hot and dry weather spells,