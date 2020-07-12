Wildfire Season

What's new

Image 1: Panoramic view of the Margalla Hills

The Margalla Hill, Islamabad capital of Pakistan (33o 043'N and 72o 104 055'E, are situated on the north-eastern part of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Among Pakistan’s naturally significant safe areas, Margalla national park contains a scrub tree environment associated with biodiversity. It is located in the north-eastern part of the capital city of Islamabad, Punjab and occupies nearly 15,883 hectares.

The park is rich in biodiversity, especially rich in Sino-Himalayan fauna, most notably gray goral, barking deer and the Leopard. Combined MHNP is home to around 600 plant species, 402 bird varieties, 38 mammals and 27 species of reptiles.

Fauna:
Lark
Paradise Fly Catcher
Black Partridge
Shrikes
Pheasant
Spotted Dove
Egyptian Vulture
Falcon
GoshHawk
Eagles
Large billed crow
Leopard
Jungle Cat
Asia Leopard Cat
Wolf
Golden Jackal
Caracal
Red Fox
White footed fox
Yellow throated marten
Grey Mongoose
Javan mongoose
Crested porcupine
Hedgehog
Pangolin
Marked palm civet
Asian Palm Civet
Small Indian Civet
Rhesus Macaque
Northern Palm Squirrel
Kashmiri Flying Squirrel
Indian Flying Fox
Grey Goral
Muntjac
Murree Vole
Wild Boar
Himalayan Brown Bear
Russel Viper
Cobra
Echis carinatus (Viper)
--
Flora: 600 plant species including 32 different type of trees and over 120 herbs.
The problem:
In the past few days there have been a number of wildfire incidents along trails 6, 4 & 3 and the footpaths leading into the remote villages past the national park boundaries.
Image 2: Smoke can be seen from the wildfire on Trial No.6 taken on May, 28th. 2021.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397643897317249029

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397962745480286210

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397550933614206980

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398432427283042304

The fires have had an impact not just on the local flora but also the fauna that reside within the national park, especially the local wild boar and black bear population:
Image 3: Black bears of Margalla Hills

Even unsuspecting tourists had to be rescued who had been affected by heat and smoke inhalation as a result of the wildfires:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397853818155671553

As I write this, the fires are still raging, but what is more troubling is that this is nothing new for the city of Islamabad and its iconic hills. Each year, Margalla Hills experience fire incidents mainly in the Chir pine, owing to their dry indicators as a litter over the field having raisin in it and is often named as "hot wood." Incidents of fire arise because of two primary causes i.e. normal and anthropogenic behaviour.

Rock weathering, lightening and hot environment are the normal means of forest fire rising and spreading in the area, while human presence and disturbance in the woodland region and cause of woodland vegetation burning falls in second place based on reports of fire incidents (Brooks and Lusk 2008; Iqbal et al. 2013; Collen et al. 2015).

According to geospatial analysis and mapping carried out of historic wildfires, it was discovered that the majority of wildfires occurred in the months of May - July.

Image 4: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018

This map shows Normalized Burn Ratio of Margalla Hills in different distinguished colours from 2005 to 2018 respectively. It can be observed that delta normalized burned area is concentrated in the eastern, central and southern area and had been expanding from 2005 to 2018. The proportion of delta normalised burn ratio increased from 1.4% to 21.9% in 2005 to 2018. Delta normalized burn ratio areas are mainly located near residential and road network covered areas.
Image 5: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018

Image 6: Geospatial Mapping of Burn areas from 2005 - 2018 - Daily Average Max Temperature

Previous studies have suggested that the environment provides 330 a major influence on the intensity of fire and the fire activity under severe climate change pressure 331 (SCHOENNAGEL et al. 2004; Aldersley et al. 2011; Stan et al. 2014).

Further analysis was conducted into terrain density, windspeed, temperature and the forest road network, the data revealed that whilst there is a correlation Average Warmest Quarter Max Temperature (AWQmaT) and Average warmest quarterly precipitation (AWQP) = Hot and dry weather spells, the majority of fires recorded were spread due to anthropogenic (human activity).

Solutions:
 
Solutions can include the following:

Preventative measures focusing around awareness and education such as:
  • Conducting School Programs
  • Guided walks educating children and the public about wildfire risk and safety and the importance of protecting the biodiversity of the forest
  • Wildfire Prevention Marketing via social media and mass media
  • Effective Wildfire Prevention Patrol (Engaging volunteers to bolster Wildlife Marshals to patrol trails in the wildfire seasons (May-July)
  • Fire Safety around Recreation Areas [Trail 3 and Trail 6]
  • Exhibits and Displays around public trails, parks and in the city educating the public about the risk of open fires in the forest area and what steps to take if a fire is discovered:


Protective Measures:
Human Patrols around trails 6&3 to reduce risk
Fixed penalty fines for littering and use of open fires in the forest areas.
Placing of incipient fire fighting utilities such as fire stations at strategic locations:


Proactive measures:

Internet of Things:
IoT Sensors can measure so many different parameters and it’s time to get creative. With sensors, you could monitor different parameters to detect (and prevent) wildfires.
  • Temperature
  • Humidity
  • CO2
  • CO
With the development of a wireless multi-sensor network mixing sensors with cameras in a wireless network, you could detect and verify fire in more rural parts of the world and in forest areas. With early signs of an emerging fire, it would be possible to act before disaster strikes. AI & Vital data would be needed for wildfire prevention planning and it can come from a range of sources. Here is a list of potential sources (but it’s not limited to these examples):
  • IoT sensors
  • Cameras
  • Weather data
  • Archived data from the past
  • Modelling tools
  • Satellite images (Geospatial)
  • Social media
By gathering and analysing data with AI, the diverse range of data could help us prevent and even predict the likelihood of a wildfire.

Use of drones:
First responders facing an advancing fire need all the help they can get, and information from smart systems would give firefighters a remarkable advantage along with tools to be able to tackle the fire from a distance. When the Notre Dame Cathedral burned in spring of 2019, French firefighters used DJI drones to survey the blaze and assess their attack plan. Drones might change the way we are fighting fires now and in the future. The Danish Startup Robotto is developing an autonomous drone in collaboration with the Danish Emergency Management Agency, which uses AI to provide a faster and more accurate way to measure fires. Drones can be used to:
  • Survey the fire
  • Extinguish fires
  • Help restore and rebuild infrastructure
  • Find and save people and animals
 
As can be seen from one of the video that they don't have water to put out the fire, i think a pressurized water line is required in that area so that fire fighters can access it in case of emergency.
Moreover you can add a combination of smoke and heat sensors to send alarm in case of fire.
 
As can be seen from one of the video that they don't have water to put out the fire, i think a pressurized water line is required in that area so that fire fighters can access it in case of emergency.
Moreover you can add a combination of smoke and heat sensors to send alarm in case of fire.
Pakistan needs to learn from Australia and California about wildfire management. Wildfires in Islamabad have always been a serious problem for the environment.
 
