Wilbur Ross Says Coronavirus Could Bring Jobs Back to the U.S.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the coronavirus outbreak could benefit the United States by prompting companies to reconsider operating inside China.Credit...Justin Lane/EPA, via Shutterstock



Ana Swanson Alan Rappeport