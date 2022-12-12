Wil pak expats bet on pakistan?

cricketrulez
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 13, 2010
- 291
- -2
Interest rate is 8.5%
you can make $117 in 2 years for $50 investment.
@RiazHaq will you bet your silicon valley house on this. you put money where your mouth is
PAKISTAN, REPUBLIKDL-NOTES 2014(24) REG.S Bond | Markets Insider
PAKISTAN, REPUBLIKDL-NOTES 2014(24) REG.S (XS1056560920) - All master data, key figures and real-time diagram.
markets.businessinsider.com