Online Encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has given protected status to the its entry on the Microsoft office default font after a significant number of people in quick succession attempted to edit the date of its release to the public.. The political party managed to get itself deeper entangled in the Panama leaks case when the case’s investigative team’s report said that documents dated 2006 were typed in the Calibri font which was not introduced until February 2007.The changes were however met with even more changes coming from others that reverted the dates back to what they really were and at times even way before that.The farce was soon handled by Wikipedia however as the increased activity turned their attention towards the topic and they quickly disabled the edit option on the page. While it has not been given permanent protected status given its nature, it has been protected from any editing until July 18.