WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffers stroke in UK prison - report

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffered a stroke in the Belmarsh Prison, where he has remained in custody since 2019, the Daily Mail reported Sunday, citing his fiancee Stella Moris.According to the report, the incident happened on October 27, during Assange’s video appearance in the High Court. Moris believes that the stroke was caused by the stress, induced by the ongoing US court action against him, as well as overall decline in his health. The stroke affected Assange, Moris said: "His eyes were out of synch, his right eyelid would not close, his memory was blurry."Assange was reportedly subjected to an MRT scan and is now takin anti-stroke medication.The Ministry of Justice refrained from commenting, the report says.