Wiki-Leaks has published a new set of documents, one of its biggest publications in recent years, that shed light on the CIA’s hacking capabilities. Dubbed “Vault7,” the publication contains 8,761 documents and files purportedly taken from a secure network within the CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia. The documents describe a number of remote exploits and hacking tools, similar to the NSA’s ANT catalog published by Der Spiegel in 2013.



CIA apparently finds it more easy to penetrate Android devices as compared to those created by Apple technology



The files contain numerous exploits for both iOS and Android devices, dating from between 2014 and 2016. The agency seems to have had more success targeting Android devices, with roughly 24 weaponized exploits, compared to 14 for iOS. The exploits come from a variety of sources, including partner agencies like the NSA and GCHQ or private exploit traders. In one case, a published iOS 8 kernel attack is listed as an exploit, credited to security researcher Stefan Esser.



