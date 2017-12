Wiki Loves Monuments 2017 winners - Baitul Mukarram pictures wins 3rd and 7th places

The Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka is the 10th largest mosque in the world, and was here photographed during peak hour, the Jummah prayer in the early afternoon. After many photos, Azim managed to find the exact right angle and moment that shows the magnitude of the mosque in action as well as key architectural elements. (Azim Khan Ronnie, CC BY-SA 4.0 A lonely reader in (yes, again!) the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh gives a peek into a totally different side of the same building. The reader is not just decorative, but provides a helpful measure of scale to the nested arches. (Jubair1985, CC BY-SA 4.0