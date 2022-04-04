What's new

Widespread Propaganda Campaigns Started Against Imran Khan

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
PM Imran Khan played by the rules and advised President to dissolve assembly, it is the authority of PM, how can a puppet newspaper challenge it? Why is the media acting as court and give its own verdict?

Look at the current headline on Dawn, they are doing full on propaganda.

Dawn allows Indian commentators on sensitive policy matters related to Pakistan. They continue to spew venom in every news article.

It is really sad that a newspaper founded by country's founder Quaid-e-Azam is on warpath against its own motherland.

Not just Dawn, there is Express Tribune, NayaDaur, The Friday Times...

National Endowment for Democracy (US based NGO gives funding to these media outlets to build anti-state narrative).

Editorial: Democracy subverted

By tearing up the rules of the game instead of ‘playing till the last ball’, Mr Khan has dealt a fatal blow to constitutionalism.
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
Dawn's defense of PPP, PMLN and JUIF is not defending democracy, it is defending kleptocracy. The opposition bought the votes they needed with hard cash, and in any proper democratic nation they would have been immediately disqualified from holding office.

Yet Pakistan is a kleptocracy, and one of the worst in the world.

Anyone who defends PPP, PMLN and JUIF should be ashamed of themselves.
 
Thinker3

Jan 26, 2022
The Dawn news of today is not what Qaid founded, instead it has been hijacked by anti Islam and anti Pakistan elements long ago, now it serves the foreign agenda and targets Islam and Pakistan.
Dawn, Express Tribune and Geo among others are the worst enemies of Islam and Pakistan.
 
tman786

May 20, 2019
Clean up will extend to media houses when it's the time to get the ghaddars.

Let them write whatever they want

PM Khan has just smashed a century off the last ball, So it's going to hurt lafafas pressitutes for a while yet!
 
Super Falcon

Jul 3, 2008
There is major problems which cannot be solved in Pakistan
Nation is un educated
Polititions only care for there politics
Establishment interfeara in politics
Constitution is there to play politics
 
Thinker3

Jan 26, 2022
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
I am shocked at how Pakistani authorities can let these media bodies to function
Click to expand...
These Media houses work on the backing of US, not only backing but millions of dollars of funding, which US openly states. US puts pressure on Pakistan not to touch them or else they and their EU pawns will sanction Pakistan. They force us to leave the media free, but what they do instead is that they fund that so called free media and use it for their interests.
 
Pappa Alpha

Jul 5, 2020
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
You know many Indian news websites have restricted visitors, IP addresses from Pakistan.

Even on their defense forums, they outbright ban anyone who speaks against their foreign/internal policy.
Click to expand...
Thats because their democracy has turned into semi autocracy. They are too extreme while we are too lenient. Both countries face different problems.
 
WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
The Pakistani illiberals think that liberalism means parroting white people brainlessly.

This means attacking Muslims, traditional values, Pakistan military and anyone who dares to stand up to Western diktat.
 

