Widespread Propaganda Campaigns Started Against Imran Khan

Editorial: Democracy subverted By tearing up the rules of the game instead of ‘playing till the last ball’, Mr Khan has dealt a fatal blow to constitutionalism.

PM Imran Khan played by the rules and advised President to dissolve assembly, it is the authority of PM, how can a puppet newspaper challenge it? Why is the media acting as court and give its own verdict?Look at the current headline on Dawn, they are doing full on propaganda.Dawn allows Indian commentators on sensitive policy matters related to Pakistan. They continue to spew venom in every news article.It is really sad that a newspaper founded by country's founder Quaid-e-Azam is on warpath against its own motherland.Not just Dawn, there is Express Tribune, NayaDaur, The Friday Times...National Endowment for Democracy (US based NGO gives funding to these media outlets to build anti-state narrative).