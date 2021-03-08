What's new

Why?

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,880
186
54,802
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Here is a interesting fact. Vietnam lost nearly million dead to US bombs and guns. That is more dead then any Muslim country has lost in the last 70 years. In other words Vietnam is the single biggest victim of US military power than any other country since WW2.

On the other hand Vietnam killed nearly 60,000 American military personnel. More Americans have died at the hands of Vietnamese then in any other war since WW2. If you count every American killed by every single Muslim country since WW2 the number is still 10 times less.

This means Vietnanese fought like lions and killed Americans on epic scale and the defeated them. No Muslim country has done this damage or fought so well or defeated the USA like Vietname did.

Although the other side of coin is Americans killed million Vietnames. By this measure the Vietnamese would be entitled to nurse the biggest hatred for America then any other. On the American side with 60,000 lost I could understand if America despised the Vietnames.

But why is it today the Vietnamese are such good friends with Americans who in turn also have a soft spot for Vietnam. Contrast this to the hate you see by many Pakistani's against USA when there is no historty of bloodbath like Viet/USA war.
 
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2021
118
-1
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
Here is a interesting fact. Vietnam lost nearly million dead to US bombs and guns. That is more dead then any Muslim country has lost in the last 70 years. In other words Vietnam is the single biggest victim of US military power than any other country since WW2.

On the other hand Vietnam killed nearly 60,000 American military personnel. More Americans have died at the hands of Vietnamese then in any other war since WW2. If you count every American killed by every single Muslim country since WW2 the number is still 10 times less.

This means Vietnanese fought like lions and killed Americans on epic scale and the defeated them. No Muslim country has done this damage or fought so well or defeated the USA like Vietname did.

Although the other side of coin is Americans killed million Vietnames. By this measure the Vietnamese would be entitled to nurse the biggest hatred for America then any other. On the American side with 60,000 lost I could understand if America despised the Vietnames.

But why is it today the Vietnamese are such good friends with Americans who in turn also have a soft spot for Vietnam. Contrast this to the hate you see by many Pakistani's against USA when there is no historty of bloodbath like Viet/USA war.
Click to expand...
Very interesting. I think Vietnam feels insecure, mainly due to china. They want protection and that's why enemies are now friends. It's amazing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

shanlung
WHY THE UIGHURS AND ROHINGYAS
Replies
0
Views
140
shanlung
shanlung
truthfollower
Why Die?
Replies
2
Views
180
Diggy
Diggy
beijingwalker
Why Communist Party could Success in China?
Replies
6
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
vi-va
Why China Is Beating The U.S. In Electric Vehicles
2
Replies
16
Views
503
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
PakistaniAtBahrain
Why are Bangladesh and Myanmar enemies?
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Paul2
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom