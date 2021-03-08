Here is a interesting fact. Vietnam lost nearly million dead to US bombs and guns. That is more dead then any Muslim country has lost in the last 70 years. In other words Vietnam is the single biggest victim of US military power than any other country since WW2.



On the other hand Vietnam killed nearly 60,000 American military personnel. More Americans have died at the hands of Vietnamese then in any other war since WW2. If you count every American killed by every single Muslim country since WW2 the number is still 10 times less.



This means Vietnanese fought like lions and killed Americans on epic scale and the defeated them. No Muslim country has done this damage or fought so well or defeated the USA like Vietname did.



Although the other side of coin is Americans killed million Vietnames. By this measure the Vietnamese would be entitled to nurse the biggest hatred for America then any other. On the American side with 60,000 lost I could understand if America despised the Vietnames.



But why is it today the Vietnamese are such good friends with Americans who in turn also have a soft spot for Vietnam. Contrast this to the hate you see by many Pakistani's against USA when there is no historty of bloodbath like Viet/USA war.