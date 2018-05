27/8/2017

The greatest problem facing the overwhelming majority of the people living in the world is inadequate incomes and poverty.



This is literally a life and death question. A person living in a low income country by World Bank standards lives only 62 years compared to 81 years in a high income economy - a difference of 19 years. In addition to living a far shorter life a person living in poverty faces few real choices.



For this reason by far the greatest contribution to world human well-being is by China. As shown in the chart below since 1981 China has lifted 853 million people out of poverty - 78% of the reduction of the number of people living in poverty in the world.