The Maverick said: View attachment 751666





I see this a lot your military why you so often use civilian jeeps and cars



where are your lorry and keeps I see this a lot your military why you so often use civilian jeeps and carswhere are your lorry and keeps Click to expand...

That is the police.Army uses similar vehicles such as the Mitsubishi L200 or the Toyota Hilux for regular transportation/patrol, the reason they use such Pickups are because they are Cheap, reliable, robust and available in quantity how ever the battle trucks consist of defenders and Landcruiser Trucks.