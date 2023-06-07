Why Yemen is dying? (and nobody cares)

It’s okay as long as the LIV golf tour goes ahead , Saudi Arabian sport washing and spending billions on hasbeen players & clubs makes the killing of thousands of poor Yemeni children permissible to the eyes of the western governments
Another way to say: Everybody care only about own self, and when they care about rich powerful people is because they expect to get something. Poor people can give you nothing, so nobody cares about it.
Actually both Saudi and Iran care about Yemen and has invested huge money there in the form of financial, men and weapon
The main problem is that Middle East politics is more like Zero Sum Game, Winner takes All, compares to Win Win and making compromises seen in Democratic countries. You can see on the regimes in Middle East where the ruler will oppress the opposition power
