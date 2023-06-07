What's new

Why Yemen is dying? (and nobody cares)

It’s okay as long as the LIV golf tour goes ahead , Saudi Arabian sport washing and spending billions on hasbeen players & clubs makes the killing of thousands of poor Yemeni children permissible to the eyes of the western governments
 
Muslim nations are being destroyed by the ego and power hungry of their leaders.

Why dont solve the conflict by Democracy ?

The lesson and order has been given, let to them whether want to keep killing each other or not

surah-ash-shuraa-ayat-38.png
 
Truth of life:

Nobody cares about the poor and oppressed. You are always on your own, every nation is on it's own. Only Allah the most high is on your side.
Another way to say: Everybody care only about own self, and when they care about rich powerful people is because they expect to get something. Poor people can give you nothing, so nobody cares about it.
 
Another way to say: Everybody care only about own self, and when they care about rich powerful people is because they expect to get something. Poor people can give you nothing, so nobody cares about it.
Actually both Saudi and Iran care about Yemen and has invested huge money there in the form of financial, men and weapon

The main problem is that Middle East politics is more like Zero Sum Game, Winner takes All, compares to Win Win and making compromises seen in Democratic countries. You can see on the regimes in Middle East where the ruler will oppress the opposition power
 

