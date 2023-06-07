Why Yemen is dying? (and nobody cares)

BHAN85 said: Another way to say: Everybody care only about own self, and when they care about rich powerful people is because they expect to get something. Poor people can give you nothing, so nobody cares about it. Click to expand...

Actually both Saudi and Iran care about Yemen and has invested huge money there in the form of financial, men and weaponThe main problem is that Middle East politics is more like Zero Sum Game, Winner takes All, compares to Win Win and making compromises seen in Democratic countries. You can see on the regimes in Middle East where the ruler will oppress the opposition power