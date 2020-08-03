Why would Pakistanis wish to visit India ?

Baibars_1260
It has been two years since all road, rail, and air links between India and Pakistan have been severed ( Link ) . The only Pakistanis visiting India are minorities from Pakistan on religious pilgrimage. (We are not discussing a reverse flow of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India).
There have been longer instances when travel between India and Pakistan have been suspended , such as from 1971 to 1979.
Unlike previous instances it is remarkable that there are no requests from certain quarters in Pakistan to our government to come to terms with India and renew travel links between the countries. The generation of immigrants interested in traveling to meet relatives back in India is dead.
This is the best thing that has happened over the seven odd decades since our nation was founded. It is not evident that the newer generation of Pakistanis have any inclination to visit India as tourists.
But a question to PDF members here .
Who would be interested in visiting India and if so why ?
