What's new

Why would Pakistanis wish to visit India ?

B

Baibars_1260

FULL MEMBER
Sep 12, 2020
1,837
0
1,587
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It has been two years since all road, rail, and air links between India and Pakistan have been severed ( Link ) . The only Pakistanis visiting India are minorities from Pakistan on religious pilgrimage. (We are not discussing a reverse flow of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India).

There have been longer instances when travel between India and Pakistan have been suspended , such as from 1971 to 1979.
Unlike previous instances it is remarkable that there are no requests from certain quarters in Pakistan to our government to come to terms with India and renew travel links between the countries. The generation of immigrants interested in traveling to meet relatives back in India is dead.

This is the best thing that has happened over the seven odd decades since our nation was founded. It is not evident that the newer generation of Pakistanis have any inclination to visit India as tourists.

But a question to PDF members here .
Who would be interested in visiting India and if so why ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Bagheera
Why Sikhs Don't See Khalistan Terror Through Kartarpur Corridor as a Serious Threat
Replies
0
Views
562
Bagheera
Bagheera
Mighty Lion
Why Pakistan is keeping mum about India-China LAC conflict
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
B
NCP will welcome BJP’s decision to merge India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, says Maharashtra minister
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
That Guy
That Guy
jamahir
A political solution for Kashmir and lasting peace for India and Pakistan
28 29 30 31 32 33
Replies
488
Views
17K
Tumba
T
Apprentice
Mujib was most responsible for 1971 - Bengali scholar
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
3K
Apprentice
Apprentice

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom