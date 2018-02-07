What's new

Why will China never accept Australia's surrender?

A Chinese diplomat said: if you want China to be your enemy. China will be your most qualified enemy. This is what China said to US.

And then Australia was angry... so，A dog intervened in the conflict between the two giants.

Initially, China didn't care about Australia. After all, Australia doesn't understand the world. The same thing It may overestimate its international position... So China is very tolerant of Australia（In the eyes of many Chinese, there is no big difference between Australia and Gambia）.

But... this dog seems to have rabies. Its cry is too loud. so we need to treat this dog.

Australia says it wants to get rid of its economic dependence on China.

OK, China's response: raise tariffs on all Australian goods to 200%.

Australia claims to sue China at the WTO.

OK, China's response: please.

Australia claims we have a navy.

the China Coast Guard said: No, you don't have a navy.

Australia says America is our father.

China: please get out of AIIB and RCEP.
……………

Let's guess what else Australia wants to play?

As we all know, Australia has only the right to surrender in international affairs.

So today. Nazi Morrison wanted to have a dialogue with China. Fascist Australia needs a decent surrender.

But the game has begun. It is up to China to decide when it will end. so China doesn't want to have a dialogue with Australia. China doesn't want to accept Australia's Secret surrender... and maybe, China will never accept Australia's surrender.

The game continues! oh A friendly tip: the game was launched by Australia.

I said: Australia chooses the way of the game. China decides the outcome of the game. This sentence is always valid.

Here, I need to remind the world. Make enemies with China. Are you sure you have the power?

Next: Canada!
 
Primary problem with Aussies is that much like their Hindutva friends, they too are blinded by racism. Racism reflects in every state policy in Australia, they are so racist that they can't even see it. Its normal behaviour for them. Teaching a sorry lesson to Australia is a job nobody but China could've done.
 
This is just brutal. Worth repeating.
 
Australian are too blinded faith. Just becos American save them from Japanese invasion in WWII. They decide to sold their entire family to American binding even include killing innocent Afghan ordered by Americans.
 
I'm curious. has Australia always been so brave?
 
Apparently the Australian official line over the cause of the spat is "Chinese hate who we are" LOL, so typical of them for twisting black and white. The reality is the exact opposite. It is they hate who we are. We do business with everybody. But to be "liked" by them we have to give up Taiwan, SCS, Tibet, Xinjiang. We have to collapse into chaos like the Soviet Union. In other words, we have to cease to exist. But the funny thing is, containing China sending China to oblivion is supposed to be the task of the United States. Why in the world is Australia leading the charge? Someone forgot who they are:azn:
 
you know the 6'2" bully at high school doesn't do much bullying, its his 5'4" friends who do the most bullying by association.
 
China does hate the hypocricy.

Invading another country, raping and killing men, women and children, torturing the civilians in their own country. And, if you call these your founding moral principles, most people will hate you.

What is the most hateful is the incessant claim of being superior than the rest of the world.

This moral and intellectual fascism has to be blunted. The shrieking from the Aussie government and elites is just the sound of that blunting.
 
The difference between US and CN raising tariffs is it is only impacting the US citizens as they have to pay more for the imported goods whereas China only have to find replacements as it circumvents Australia. We will beat them up so badly the Afghan people will be surely pleased with this spectacle.
 
The tariff at least the amount that is passed on to the US consumer goes into the US governments pockets. In most cases, the bulk of the cost is passed back to the contract manufactures and paid for in Chinese government tax incentives, export subsidies or bank loans that never get paid.
The beauty is Walmart and others have no obligation to the contract manufacturer and have been squeezing contract manufacturer for many years.

So yeah the US government is literally laughing all the way to the bank.
 
If that's the case everyone will just impose tarrrifs and laugh till the bank right? You cannot cure stupidity.
 
Your government has to give the money to those Americans who can not afford more expensive Chinese products. Which is what US government is doing.
 
Well said
 
You are imposing tariff on the Australians - LAMAO. :lol:

Because you are the customer they are the supplier - get it!
Ever hear of the phrase "the customer is KING" - largely true in a buyers market! untrue in a sellers market!

Boy! I thought Chinese had high IQ - may be some of your ancestors came from India. You may want to check @ ancestry .com
 
