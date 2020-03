1- States have less courage to restrict individuals' freedom. There are already huge street actions in France, there are very strong opposition structures in each of these countries. There is no only-party system in any country here, and every policy is questioned.



2- Individuals are more insensitive about changing their social habits despite all the warnings. The police don't lock them in their homes or soldiers doesn't beat them becase of they dnt obey. People are not willing to sacrifice their social life and habits. Until death comes to them. Despite this, there are countries like Germany that sustain the health system very successfully with minimum restrictions.



3- Since the measures to be taken by Italy were leaked to the media, the spread of the disease increased. In addition, all issues, even problematic images, which are currently lacking by states, are broadcast on national channels. Millions of people criticize these issues.



3- All health data in EU transparent and auditable. Data from Europe(With countries like Japan, S.Korea...) now the healthiest statistical data on the disease.



4- Most of EU states wanted to evaluate this issue with economic parameters for a long time. They were not very interfering with foreign workers or import / export issues. As an example, the region of Lombardy, the center of epidemic disease in Europe, is the region where most Chinese workers are employed in EU. The disease exploded in this area after workers returns from holiday.

