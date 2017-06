View: Navy's rejection of Tejas is a lesson, failure of DRDO

just incase the teja lca has a diarrhoea.Read more at:The peremptory rejection of the shipborne variant of the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) by the Indian Navy seems to have surprised most navy-watching analysts. Their confusion has been compounded by the near-simultaneous issuance of a global request for information (RFI) for procurement of "57 multirole fighters for its aircraft carriers" by Naval HQ.One can deduce two compelling reasons for this, seemingly, radical v ..Read more at:sorry does not allow me to copy and paste all of the info here you must click link.