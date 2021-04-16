Why we need a strong cyber policy and implement it.

I have been off lately but today I opened up the people who I keep an eye on. I was not Surprised to find this.We talk about having an "E-Government" but our government websites still lack SSL certification/ encryption protection.And not just this our bureaucrats and government workers lack proper training when it comes to individual cyber safety. They will open anything they see on internet or anything sent to them as bait without caring that what they are opening can be dangerous that too without scanning the stuff.These small things can open door for hackers to not just steal data once but create back-doors through which they can access the system whenever they want to.We need to protect our websites and servers online. We have countless people or organisations which can do this. All residing in Pakistan. What it needs is recognition of the problem and willingness to solve it.Secondly we need to educate our govt workers about being safe online.Lastly but most importantly we need to be offensive towards the enemies. When it comes to cyberspace defence is good but there is always a way for enemy to attack but if you can attack back ten folds then it will halt the enemy from attacking as they will have to think before attacking that if they attack will it be worth the loss they will face afterwards.Government can organise all the patriotic hackers in order to attack back.As far as I know there are many groups already there which includeGreen Havildar which is considered an APTWe have hobbyists or hackers which surface time to time (many hackers in one of these groups are part of other groups too)Team LeetsPakistan Teen LeetsPakistan Cyber AttackersPakistan Haxor CrewAnd some with funny names likeMango Warriors and Haji TenShion GroupOn a lighter note check out c*rrylicking English of these indian scam center pass-outs