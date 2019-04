What are the things left in Pakistan that we can compare and compete with? I don’t see anything except GDP per capita PPP but in 2-3 years Bangladesh will overtake that as well. Perhaps “we have nuke” is the only thing left as military wise as well Bangladesh will overtake Pakistan in a decade.



As Bangladesh is eliminating gap with Nominal per capita GDP, next target should be to cross India as well in terms of PPP in a decade!!

Click to expand...