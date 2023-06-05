What's new

Why we Are not making any mini attack drone like this in Pakistan ?

why Pakistan is not making it ? Pakistan should have 20,000 in stock.
Anti tank drones. Cost varies from 20-30k USD (russian drones ) to 80k USD ( US drones ).

  • Low cost material , even plastic made air frame being used with small commercial motors.
  • Best against artillery and tanks and even radars. swarm attack capability to destroy main radars.
  • small, portable and can be easily launched,
  • Hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.
  • Sniping target capability.
  • shooting drone may cost much more from anti air batteries.

1685948696905.png

1685948585962.png
 

