Why we Are not making any mini attack drone like this in Pakistan ?

why Pakistan is not making it ? Pakistan should have 20,000 in stock.
Anti tank drones. Cost varies from 20-30k USD (russian drones ) to 80k USD ( US drones ).
- Low cost material , even plastic made air frame being used with small commercial motors.
- Best against artillery and tanks and even radars. swarm attack capability to destroy main radars.
- small, portable and can be easily launched,
- Hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.
- Sniping target capability.
- shooting drone may cost much more from anti air batteries.