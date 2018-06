beyond their entitlement.

Please tell us where it says that a bullet proof car should be given to those facing security threats.

installation of check points outside Shehbaz’s Model Town residence.

The space for the park is now used for parking.

a video to be presented to him showing the outside of the former Punjab chief minister’s residence.

CJP directs seven former Balochistan ministers to return cars by tonight

tonight

annually

Rs200,000 per day.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

not allow the use of bullet proof vehicles for the upcoming election campaign.

CJP visits PIMS, observes facilities