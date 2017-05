Some key points of the judgment by International Court of Justice







President of International Court of Justice Ronny Abraham read out the verdict at The Hague.





One of the judges was an Indian named Justice Davleer Bhandari. He had served as a senior judge of the Indian Supreme Court.





Pakistan did not utilize the option available to it under Article 31 of Statute which allows a party to a case to nominate an individual as a judge on that case only. India had announced that it would challenge Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution in the International Court of Justice. The International Court of Justice stopped the Indian national’s death sentence and ordered Pakistan to not hang him till the disposal of the said case.





The written judgment of the case is eight pages long.





ICJ stated that Kulbhushan Jadhav should have been granted consular assistance under Vienna Convention by Pakistan.