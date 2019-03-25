Why walk to your car when it could simply drive to you - Tesla releases "Advanced Summon"

macnurv said: Oh boy, if humans were not lazy enough. Next Tesla made a device that can breath for you, just incase ones forget to breath. Click to expand...

Actually it is just a first step. What they really are shooting for is you pull up to the front door of some building, jump out of the car, tell the car to go search for a legal parking space (could be a mileaway) and then after you are done with whatever task in the building you were doing you page the car to come pick you up at the front door again.Eventually you’ll drive to the airport, have your car drive home, a week later you want to come back you’ll call your car to park near the airport, when you get off the plane you page the car to the terminal front door.