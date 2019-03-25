What's new

Why walk to your car when it could simply drive to you - Tesla releases "Advanced Summon"

The SC

The SC

This looks like when Cowboys used to call their horses by some special sound..:lol:
I think this is practical in many ways..one of them is on Saturday night when you forget where you have parked your car.. And seriously many other nice applications..although most US citizens would have their cars parked in their garage.. It needs self driving technologies too.. so might be difficult to implement so soon..
 
macnurv

Oh boy, if humans were not lazy enough. Next Tesla made a device that can breath for you, just incase ones forget to breath.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Actually it is just a first step. What they really are shooting for is you pull up to the front door of some building, jump out of the car, tell the car to go search for a legal parking space (could be a mile
away) and then after you are done with whatever task in the building you were doing you page the car to come pick you up at the front door again.

Eventually you’ll drive to the airport, have your car drive home, a week later you want to come back you’ll call your car to park near the airport, when you get off the plane you page the car to the terminal front door.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

From 0.3% market share to 2% market share within a year in US. I wish they consider a sub 20k hatchback for broke grad students like us.
 
