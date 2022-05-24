Why Wahhabi Pakistanis and Hinduvta Indians despise Bangladesh?

Both hate Bangladesh for “breaking up” their respective countries?Neither will accept that Bangladesh is making progress. They continually troll our economic and social progress.A prosperous Bangladesh shatters their hate mongering backward ideology.Wahhabi Pakistanis will never forgive Bangladesh for 1971.And Hinduvta Indians will never forgive Bangladeshis for creating Pakistan.But the backward plight of Pakistan shows why it was right to create Bangladesh.And the plight of Indian Muslims shows why it was right to create Pakistan.We Bangladeshis should be proud for creating TWO sovereign Muslim countries in South Asia.We now need to come together to defeat the Hinduvta menace!!!Luckily we have the RAB to take care of them within our borders.