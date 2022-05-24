What's new

Why Wahhabi Pakistanis and Hinduvta Indians despise Bangladesh?

Both hate Bangladesh for “breaking up” their respective countries?

Neither will accept that Bangladesh is making progress. They continually troll our economic and social progress.

A prosperous Bangladesh shatters their hate mongering backward ideology.

Wahhabi Pakistanis will never forgive Bangladesh for 1971.

And Hinduvta Indians will never forgive Bangladeshis for creating Pakistan.

But the backward plight of Pakistan shows why it was right to create Bangladesh.

And the plight of Indian Muslims shows why it was right to create Pakistan.

We Bangladeshis should be proud for creating TWO sovereign Muslim countries in South Asia.

We now need to come together to defeat the Hinduvta menace!!!

Luckily we have the RAB to take care of them within our borders.



Nobody mocks your progress in India rather people appreciate it, it becomes sour when Bangladeshis online start saying “you Indians are now poorer than us coz our GDP per capita went ahead of you”.
 
SilentPoliteKodiakbear-max-1mb.gif


Wahabbis make up a small part of Pak and they do not care one bit about Bangladesh

what backward plight, is Bangladesh Europe and Pak Africa- to make it backward plight? and whenever yall start it, people answer it, threads turn into troll fest and mods come and stop the thread
rinse and repeat

and hindutavas will never like you- its written
normal indians probably have no issue with yall
 
Last edited:
Your OP is a good example of why some Pakistanis don't like some Bangladeshis(assuming you are actually one). lol

PS: Your OP/title for some reasons reminded me of my time a decade ago on Yahoo Answers. What a troll fest it used to be. lol
 
WAHABI PAKISTANI?????? As a bangladeshi who is on his late 30s never heard this two words used together even in Bangladesh. Brother uk why are you for no good reason stirring up tension? We have enough issues to debate over. This is surely not one? Are you a shia by qny chance with all due respect?
 

