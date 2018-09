Daghalodi said: ↑



View attachment 497893 Why do you even bother replying to him? Click to expand...



That was why We wrote for the Children of Israel that who ever killed a soul, except for a soul slain, or for sedition in the earth, it should be considered as though he had killed all mankind; and that who ever saved it should be regarded as though he had saved all mankind. Our Messengers brought them proofs; then many of them thereafter commit excesses in the earth {5:32}

Allah made a covenant with the Children of Israel and raised among them Twelve Chieftains . He said: 'I shall be with you and if you establish the prayers and pay the obligatory charity; if you believe in My Messengers and assist them and give Allah a generous loan, I shall forgive you your sins and admit you to Gardens underneath which rivers flow. Whosoever amongst you disbelieves after that, he indeed has strayed from the Straight Path. ' 5,12

But because they broke their covenant, We cursed them and hardened their hearts. They changed the Words from their places and have forgotten a portion of what they were reminded . Except for a few, you will always find treachery from them, yet pardon them, and forgive; indeed Allah loves the gooddoers. 5,13

You will find that the most people in enmity to the Believers are the Jews and idolaters, and that the nearest in affection to the believers are those who say: 'We are Nazarenes. That is because amongst them there are priests and monks; and because they are not proud 5:82



Liberation of Quds :



Exalted is He who carried His worshiper (Prophet Muhammad) to travel in the night from the Sacred Mosque to the Furthest Mosque which We have blessed around it so that We might show him some of Our signs. He is the Hearer, the Seer 17:1

And We decreed for the Children of Israel in the Book: 'You shall corrupt the land twice, and you shall ascend exceedingly high. 17:4