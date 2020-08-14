Why US would want india whole?

I have been pondering this question for a little while, why would The west want India whole? From this perspective the best thing that can happen is a war between China, India and Pakistan. a war like this would reduce all of their enemies in one go. It will significantly weaken China, it will break India into smaller countries and without the weight of the Chinese jougernaut Pakistan a debt ridden economy will force it to break into smaller countries resulting into bite sized manageable countries focused on producing money but none strong enough to stand up. The perfect factories! kv