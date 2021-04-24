Why US pullout from Afghanistan has Indian security forces worried about Kashmir

Mentee said: An indian source explained to another indian source its gonna be okay . The amount of self consoling going on in indian press clearly shows the level of panic and frustration among rss nazi ranks Click to expand...

Bhakts and RSS bravado is having a self made haunting and giving them sleepless nights. Since Doval was good to use TTP in the name of Jihad, they know that if push come to shove along with their worst nightmare given their knowledge about Afghan Taliban, neither of their weapons gonna work. Indians are continuously inventing stories and no doubt may invite US NATO for security. However, their main agenda is to brand Kashmir freedom struggle with Taliban and gain sympathy for Kashmiris massacre. One after another article, is the reason of all propaganda in cooking phase. They are only brave to use land like Afghanistan only if US/NATO was there otherwise, everyone saw who's running while leaving their baggage behind.