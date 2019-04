Why US neo-conservatives are trying to block Europe from BRI benefits



US "neo-con" forces, aiming to weaken China, look on this development with alarm.

The problem for such US attempts to block European cooperation with China is that the US has little positive to attract European countries to cooperate with it.

US foreign policy toward countries other than China also damages Europe.

The US has also been trying to get Germany to abandon its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea

As the US has little to offer positively, it therefore has to primarily rely on the stick, not the carrot, in relations with Europe.

the latest Europe-wide Gallup opinion poll showing only 24 percent approval of the US leadership and 59 percent disapproval.