There’s no doubt that President Trump is worried about US economic growth. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have sent my friend and former Bear Stearns colleague, Larry Kudlow, to tell CNBC that the Federal Reserve should drop the short-term lending rate by 50 basis points.

“The main driver from our perspective is the trade war with China, disrupting supply in manufacturing.”

Nonetheless, China’s economy appears to be growing at 6.5% a year, the same rate as last year, while the US economy has slowed sharply. The reason is that China is no longer as

dependent on exports as it used to be.