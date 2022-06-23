Why Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is not worth your sympathy​

jamahir said: So why do you give analogies that don't apply ? Click to expand...

Again, do you know what is an "Analogy"This is not about me, I don't have a problem with these outlet, you do, hence the question, How does that affect you when you are neither American, Australian, Russian or Ukrainian??How all these have anything to do with how "Media" report the war. Does the media make up those price in India, Somalia?The core issue is THE WAR, you want not to be affected? Then stop the war. And then you are blaming a country for being invaded because it fight back, then I got news for you, if you hit me, I hit you back, that's how stuff works. And if you can't see it, that's not my problem.On the other hand, I don't really care if they cut off Russian soldier's penis, the more the merrier, that will teach them not to f with the Ukrainian. I don't mind being a Nazi if that mean I am defending my home, at the end of the day, I don't care about what you think, as long as you are in my home uninvited, I will cut off your head, cut off your arm or cut off your wiener until you leave, or get sent to the morgue, and it's that simple, call me Nazi while I do it, I don't really care, cuz I don't answer to you people. I only answer to my people.Or you really do expect war are fought nice and polite and civilise? If you have problem people cutting other people's head off in war, well, I guess you should never fight in one.lol, sure, it always NATO fault. But this case you are right, we should have accepted Ukrainian membership back in 2008 and then when they asked again in 2015, Biden should have sell it to NATO, we didn't do that, so yes, this is NATO fault, if they are in NATO, they probably will not be invaded by Russia. lol.