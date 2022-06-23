What's new

Why Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is not worth your sympathy

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,452
-9
14,049
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Why Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is not worth your sympathy​




62b2dacf85f5406b54537561.jpg

FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Much less than the heroic defenders they are made out to be, the neo-Nazi regiment’s many crimes are well documented By Evgeny Norin, a Russian historian focused on conflicts and international politicsFILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Ukrainian propaganda has elevated the Azov Battalion’s protracted but ultimately doomed final stand, in Mariupol, to heroic proportions. Adding further pathos to this sentimental story were the desperate calls for help from the commanders of the units entrapped in the bowels of the Azovstal factory and the photogenic young wives of the besieged fighters pleading with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Yet, an observant eye could also wonder about the abundance of Nazi tattoos adorning the battalion’s POWs. The fighters of the Donetsk militia even came up with a joke about capturing “large numbers of pirates and electricians” in reference to the numerous individuals with the skull and crossbones and SS bolts – the widely recognizable Totenkopf and Schutzstaffel symbols – emblazoned on their skin.
Western media has been bending over backwards trying to explain how people covered in Nazi tattoos are not neo-Nazis. However, it turns out that sporting symbols related to Adolf Hitler’s odious Third Reich is not even close to being the worst of the crimes committed by the Azov.
The battalion’s history pre-dates the current conflict in Ukraine. Between 2005 and 2010, the governor of the Kharkov Region, the major industrial hub of northeastern Ukraine, was Arsen Avakov. During Avakov’s tenure in office, nationalist Andrey Biletsky, known as the White Ruler, became very active in the area. The two were close acquaintances during Biletsky’s university years. In 2005, he founded an ultranationalist organization, The Patriot of Ukraine, which mostly consisted of aggressive football fans and low-level criminals of the street fighter variety.
According to media reports, the movement didn’t bother doing much that was patriotic but preferred involving itself in various semi-legal and shadowy activities. Biletsky ended up doing some jail time, though not for political reasons, but rather for plain and simple hooliganism.
Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling
Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling


Read more
Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling

After the 2014 Western-backed Maidan coup in Kiev, Biletsky was set free as a ‘political’ prisoner of the fallen Viktor Yanukovich government. He used his connection to Avakov, who by then had become Ukraine’s new minister of the interior, to set up a territorial defense battalion to fight in the east of the country. This became known as the Azov.
Read more: Dnipro mayor advises women, children, elderly to leave city
In Eastern Ukraine, the protests of locals in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions against the Maidan movement escalated to an armed rebellion, and Biletsky’s newly formed battalion was tasked with suppressing it.
Unlike many other territorial defense volunteer units, the Azov had a very distinct ideological flavor from the very start. It was a far-right organization that welcomed all sorts of neo-Nazis ranging from mild to radical ones. The Azov fighters were known for their obsession with pagan rituals and were considered freaks by regular military units.
That, however, was what made the battalion a good fit for the task. Being fanatics, these people did not shy away from killing. Before the Donbass militia was established, the Azov carried out killings of a number of pro-Russian activists.
These acts of individual terror had a philosophy behind them. “It will suffice to kill about fifty ‘vatniks’ {a pejorative term used for those with pro-Russian sympathies} in every town to put a stop to all this,” as one of the fighters with the battalion put it. On June 13, 2014, Azov put this motto into practice by defeating, as part of a larger combat group, a small unit of the Donbass people’s militia in Mariupol. The Azov Battalion was able to put forward quite a few combat-ready soldiers and several gun trucks, while the militia in Mariupol was weak and poorly armed. Five insurgents were killed. The Azov and Ukrainian security services did not hesitate to open fire on local civilians in the Mariupol standoff. There is a video showing the Ukrainians wounding and killing several unarmed people by gunfire. One of the victims is ‘armed’ with a plastic chair.
However, because it was not part of the army – at least formally – the Azov Battalion rarely engaged in actual combat operations. In the summer of 2014, a small group of its fighters attacked the town of Ilovaisk, and in the winter of 2015 they launched an assault on Shirokino, a village located on the Azov Sea coast, where they interacted with officers from the Ukrainian Army who later recounted that the battalion had left the impression of an undisciplined unit, one that was hard to deal with.
American weapons will ensure more deaths in Ukraine, but won’t change the conflict’s eventual outcome
American weapons will ensure more deaths in Ukraine, but won’t change the conflict’s eventual outcome


Read more
American weapons will ensure more deaths in Ukraine, but won’t change the conflict’s eventual outcome
Read more: Coronavirus: France extends lockdown until May 11

So, until 2022, Azov had no serious combat record of which it could boast. However, being stalwart followers of Ukrainian nationalist ideology, fighters of the Azov – which was by then transformed into a regiment – later played a significant role in the conflict with Russia. Meanwhile, a full-fledged nationalist movement featuring an array of diverse groups of nationalists had sprung up around Azov. Biletsky ended up eventually stepping down as commander and worked to integrate the regiment into Ukraine’s National Guard, while keeping the ideological slant of the unit. This ended up being confirmed by the large number of Nazi symbols and paraphernalia found on the captured fighters and in the regiment’s barracks seized during combat.
The evidence of the Azov’s true nature, however, is much more visible in the reports by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, not to mention the crime news. Right from the start, Azov was often found in the midst of some of the darkest and grimmest events and news stories in Ukraine, because of its unofficial special status and the status of ‘vatniks’ who were de facto outlawed in Ukraine.
Initially, the unit attracted people of vague and dubious backgrounds. For example, it was in this battalion that the killers of pro-Russian activists Aleksey Sharov and Artyom Zhudov served. The two men were shot dead in street clashes in Kharkov on March 14, 2014 – even before the armed conflict broke out in the Donbass. Their killers were never identified – we don’t know their names, but we know that the activists were shot from the office of The Patriot of Ukraine, while they were standing right in front of it.
The UN reports said that in May 2014, after a short skirmish, a civilian named Vladimir Lobach was murdered near the city of Poltava by Azov Battalion fighters. His killers threatened the police officers who arrived at the crime scene and then simply fled. In June of that year, Azov soldiers in Mariupol abducted a local newspaper editor and journalist named Sergey Dolgov, who sympathized with the idea of federalizing Ukraine. Nothing is known about this man’s whereabouts up to this day.
Read more: Petkim pays next interest on Eurobonds
Arguably Azov’s most twisted crime, as reported by the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, was the gang rape of a mentally ill man by about 10 members of the battalion in 2014. The victim was hospitalized with severe physical and psychological trauma. The incident wasn’t investigated, and the perpetrators were never brought to justice.
The Azov Battalion has a long record of crimes and offenses of all kinds, from harassment of homosexuals and cases of looting in a war zone, to torture and murder. According to the testimonies of victims, the most common scenario usually involved a random person being kidnapped and taken to a location belonging to the regiment. There, the victim would be tortured and forced to confess to being a member of an insurgent group. After that, the person would be handed over to the SBU, Ukraine’s security service. Moreover, according to victims’ reports, SBU officers were often present at the torture sessions.
For example, in May 2017 in Mariupol, Azov fighters used torture and threats to force a woman to sign an interrogation protocol they had written about her alleged involvement in an insurgent cell. The confession was filmed on camera, and the woman was forcibly stripped naked. Later, she was handed over to the SBU. In another case, a man reported having been subjected to electric shock torture, with wires attached to his genitals.
In the Zaporozhye Region, Azov fighters abducted a woman, had her hands and feet bound with cable ties, kicked her, hit her with rifle stocks, shoved needles under her fingernails and threatened to rape her. A man detained in late January 2015 reported being tortured by oxygen deprivation and electric shocks. After an entire week of this ordeal, he was handed over to the SBU and ‘formally’ arrested. The UN has published records of numerous similar incidents, but it’s safe to say these records amount to only a portion of what actually took place. (RT)

Azərbaycan24 sosial şəbəkələrdə
Whatsapp xəttimiz - 070 224 40 25

www.azerbaycan24.com

Why Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov Battalion is not worth your sympathy

Much less than the heroic defenders they are made out to be, the neo-Nazi regiment’s many crimes are well documented By Evgeny Norin, a...
www.azerbaycan24.com www.azerbaycan24.com
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,791
-53
11,010
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,647
6
23,341
Country
India
Location
India
Tai Hai Chen said:
I have a thread on this https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/the-...na-russia-which-have-military-parades.745253/

Apparently it's okay for me to do sieg heil here in the West nowadays because the West gave all their artillery to the Kiev regime which means fascism should be allowed in the West no?
Click to expand...

Your thread's vanished. Well, even India and the West have military parades, and how are NK and Russia fascist ? Even police forces have parades, yes ?

But 14-year-old boys are not children by any natural standard.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
22,791
-53
11,010
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
jamahir said:
Your thread's vanished. Well, even India and the West have military parades, and how are NK and Russia fascist ? Even police forces have parades, yes ?

But 14-year-old boys are not children by any natural standard.
Click to expand...

I made a new one.

I'm going to start doing sieg heil all day every day here in the West because the West sends all their artillery to Kiev regime which is fascist

So apparently fascism should be accepted in the West and I'm therefore allowed to do sieg heil all day every day here in the West.
defence.pk
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,520
348
12,499
Country
China
Location
Australia
jamahir said:
@jhungary, these are the people you want to engage with ? @KendoKhan, your British military officers trained these filths.
Click to expand...
Dude, if I live in the US, does that mean I am involved with the KKK or Aryan Nation because it exist in the US? So because of Azov, the ENTIRE Ukraine or Entire Ukrainian military is Nazi?

I mean, I know you are naïve an all, but this is just plain stupid..........Honestly, do you even have a brain to process what you type before you type it?
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,647
6
23,341
Country
India
Location
India
jhungary said:
Dude, if I live in the US, does that mean I am involved with the KKK or Aryan Nation because it exist in the US? So because of Azov, the ENTIRE Ukraine or Entire Ukrainian military is Nazi?

I mean, I know you are naïve an all, but this is just plain stupid..........Honestly, do you even have a brain to process what you type before you type it?
Click to expand...

I know a lot of the Ukrainian military is just civilians being forced by the government to fight on the threat of long jail and torture but the West allowed Israel to hunt down German Nazis all over the world so why is Zelensky, his military command and their NATO handlers not hunting down UkroNazis even within Ukraine and instead fighting alongside them against the Russians and allies ?
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,520
348
12,499
Country
China
Location
Australia
jamahir said:
I know a lot of the Ukrainian military is just civilians being forced by the government to fight on the threat of long jail and torture but the West allowed Israel to hunt down German Nazis all over the world so why is Zelensky, his military command and their NATO handlers not hunting down UkroNazis even within Ukraine and instead fighting alongside them against the Russians and allies ?
Click to expand...
Dude, you are being attack, you don't get to choose your allies.

If US is being attack, I am pretty sure US prison system will release anyone regardless of what they had done and whether or not they are KKK or Skinhead to fight the intruder.

And it wasn't Ukrainian government who force civilian to fight, it's Russian, these civilian would rather sipping Sunday coffee in a Kyiv Brewery instead of fighting the Russian in a trench. It's stupid to say otherwise, it's Russia invaded a sovereign Nation, not Ukraine force their people to fight the Russian.

Man, you are beyond help, you think Ukraine will really think Russia is "Liberating" them and welcome the Russian with open arms?? Dude, they are going to fight to their death and until the last of them perish before giving in. This dream has been broken since day 4 already. There are no turning back between Russia and Ukrainian relation, that is as dead as my grandmother.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,313
-3
11,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jhungary said:
Dude, if I live in the US, does that mean I am involved with the KKK or Aryan Nation because it exist in the US? So because of Azov, the ENTIRE Ukraine or Entire Ukrainian military is Nazi?

I mean, I know you are naïve an all, but this is just plain stupid..........Honestly, do you even have a brain to process what you type before you type it?
Click to expand...

Oh wow really, would u have the same lame excuses if say a country like Pakistan have a taliban battalion? Would u say oh its just one battalion and most Pakistanis are not extremists? See how hypocrite u ppl are. Im sure if we had a taliban battalion, u and ur stupid media would be shouting at top of the lungs, screaming and pulling hair about extremists in Pakistan army.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,520
348
12,499
Country
China
Location
Australia
TNT said:
Oh wow really, would u have the same lame excuses if say a country like Pakistan have a taliban battalion? Would u say oh its just one battalion and most Pakistanis are not extremists? See how hypocrite u ppl are. Im sure if we had a taliban battalion, u and ur stupid media would be shouting at top of the lungs, screaming and pulling hair about extremists in Pakistan army.
Click to expand...
I honestly don't care if Pakistan have a Taliban battalion, as long as said battalion did not try to shoot me.

and I don't see Taliban as terrorist, I see them as adversary. And this is not about "Our" media, this is about Ukraine. In case you are wondering, "Our" media also say shit about Azov battalion, it's not hard to find one of those article warning about their "Extremist" idea. But then as I said, this is not about us, we are not fighting the Russian, the Ukrainian is.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,647
6
23,341
Country
India
Location
India
jhungary said:
Dude, you are being attack, you don't get to choose your allies.

If US is being attack, I am pretty sure US prison system will release anyone regardless of what they had done and whether or not they are KKK or Skinhead to fight the intruder.
Click to expand...

1. So all these years Azov and co. were imprisoned in Ukraine ? :lol:

2. If there are Azov and co., in case of war you take the opportunity and eliminate them, not release them.

jhungary said:
In case you are wondering, "Our" media also say shit about Azov battalion, it's not hard to find one of those article warning about their "Extremist" idea.
Click to expand...

Yes, the Nazis are now being mentioned as white-washed "far right" with whom NATO can work with against ebeel Russia. :lol:

jhungary said:
But then as I said, this is not about us, we are not fighting the Russian, the Ukrainian is.
Click to expand...

"Ukrainian" ? What about the 11 Ukrainian opposition parties that Zelensky banned and at least one opposition leader put under house arrest ? Do you remember the article about Ukro Nazis / nationalists that I posted for your reading two days ago ? It was written by an ex Ukrainian diplomat. And remember Babushka Z ? So don't say it is Ukraine fighting Russia. Say Zelensky and co. It is Zelensky stubbornly killing Ukrainians.
 
Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
130
0
107
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
jamahir said:
I know a lot of the Ukrainian military is just civilians being forced by the government to fight on the threat of long jail and torture?
Click to expand...
Any other source besides your own online anonymous testimony?
Because I consider it an insult to the Ukrainians, at a time when they are fighting for their freedom, against an invader who threatens them with nuclear hits, kidnaps their children, plunders their wealth and every day dozens of them are killed.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,520
348
12,499
Country
China
Location
Australia
jamahir said:
1. So all these years Azov and co. were imprisoned in Ukraine ? :lol:

2. If there are Azov and co., in case of war you take the opportunity and eliminate them, not release them.
Click to expand...

That only mean you have no idea what is an "Analogy"

jamahir said:
Yes, the Nazis are now being mentioned as white-washed "far right" with whom NATO can work with against ebeel Russia. :lol:
Click to expand...

So? Are you American or Ukrainian or Russian? How did that even affect you??

jamahir said:
"Ukrainian" ? What about the 11 Ukrainian opposition parties that Zelensky banned and at least one opposition leader put under house arrest ? Do you remember the article about Ukro Nazis / nationalists that I posted for your reading two days ago ? It was written by an ex Ukrainian diplomat. And remember Babushka Z ? So don't say it is Ukraine fighting Russia. Say Zelensky and co. It is Zelensky stubbornly killing Ukrainians.
Click to expand...

sure, live in your dreamland. If you can't see the relationship between Ukraine and Russia is beyond repair, that's not my fault. Unless Russian completely occupy Ukraine (which is increasingly unlikely) Ukraine will ALWAYS be against Russia from here on out. And from the look of it, even if the war end today, you are looking at 80% Ukraine that's angry with Russia, with another 9% under occupation, and that's before any changes in Donbas and Crimea if there are any.

If you honestly because what you just say here using a ex-diplomat (which is pro-Russia anyway) and a single Babushka and say "Ukraine support Russia" well, then I will say you are either naïve or delusional or both and you lost touch (actually can I say that because ? I think you never had touch) with the ground reality in Ukraine..

Akritas said:
Any other source besides your own online anonymous testimony?
Because I consider it an insult to the Ukrainians, at a time when they are fighting for their freedom, against an invader who threatens them with nuclear hits, kidnaps their children, plunders their wealth and every day dozens of them are killed.
Click to expand...
Well, you are preaching to a cow.

That dude honestly believe Russia is going into Ukraine to get rid of "Ukronzai" and doing "Ukraine" a favor......

The force is strong with this one.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,647
6
23,341
Country
India
Location
India
Akritas said:
Any other source besides your own online anonymous testimony?
Click to expand...

Go through the below thread for at least the last one month :
defence.pk

Russia-Ukraine War - News and Developments

Tensions are rising in the east of Europe. It seems that both the Russian forces and Ukrainian forces are mobilized. After the end of the ceasefire, many clashes were recorded in the Donbas region, where separatist Russian militias were located. Due to growing concerns, NATO forces directed many...
defence.pk

Akritas said:
Because I consider it an insult to the Ukrainians, at a time when they are fighting for their freedom, against an invader who threatens them with nuclear hits, kidnaps their children, plunders their wealth and every day dozens of them are killed.
Click to expand...

Are you BBC's Greece correspondent ?

jhungary said:
That only mean you have no idea what is an "Analogy"
Click to expand...

So why do you give analogies that don't apply ?

jhungary said:
So? Are you American or Ukrainian or Russian? How did that even affect you??
Click to expand...

How are you affected as an American or an Australian ?

And I am a Communist, my interest lies across humanity. And even non-Communists like @Foinikas, @_Nabil_ and @Hassan Al-Somal are affected by not only the insanity of Zelensky's people and the further utter insanity of NATO's involvement in support of Ukro Nazis / nationalists who are going around chopping Russian heads in a fury assisted by drugs but those three are also affected by the possibility of being caught up in a nuclear exchange between NATO and Russia. Now in India domestic gas cylinder price has gone up to 1000 rupees. And then Indian government has stopped export of wheat. Such things, so don't ask like a regular one-year-old infant "How does it affect you ?".

jhungary said:
sure, live in your dreamland. If you can't see the relationship between Ukraine and Russia is beyond repair, that's not my fault. Unless Russian completely occupy Ukraine (which is increasingly unlikely) Ukraine will ALWAYS be against Russia from here on out. And from the look of it, even if the war end today, you are looking at 80% Ukraine that's angry with Russia, with another 9% under occupation, and that's before any changes in Donbas and Crimea if there are any.

If you honestly because what you just say here using a ex-diplomat (which is pro-Russia anyway) and a single Babushka and say "Ukraine support Russia" well, then I will say you are either naïve or delusional or both and you lost touch (actually can I say that because ? I think you never had touch) with the ground reality in Ukraine..
Click to expand...

It is you with much delusion. If you consider yourself humane then you will exit NATO forces and at least join up with the Occupy movement in your Australia.
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
12,520
348
12,499
Country
China
Location
Australia
jamahir said:
So why do you give analogies that don't apply ?
Click to expand...

Again, do you know what is an "Analogy"


jamahir said:
How are you affected as an American or an Australian ?
Click to expand...

This is not about me, I don't have a problem with these outlet, you do, hence the question, How does that affect you when you are neither American, Australian, Russian or Ukrainian??

jamahir said:
And I am a Communist, my interest lies across humanity. And even non-Communists like @Foinikas, @_Nabil_ and @Hassan Al-Somal are affected by not only the insanity of Zelensky's people and the further utter insanity of NATO's involvement in support of Ukro Nazis / nationalists who are going around chopping Russian heads in a fury assisted by drugs but those three are also affected by the possibility of being caught up in a nuclear exchange between NATO and Russia. Now in India domestic gas cylinder price has gone up to 1000 rupees. And then Indian government has stopped export of wheat. Such things, so don't ask like a regular one-year-old infant "How does it affect you ?".
Click to expand...

How all these have anything to do with how "Media" report the war. Does the media make up those price in India, Somalia?

The core issue is THE WAR, you want not to be affected? Then stop the war. And then you are blaming a country for being invaded because it fight back, then I got news for you, if you hit me, I hit you back, that's how stuff works. And if you can't see it, that's not my problem.

On the other hand, I don't really care if they cut off Russian soldier's penis, the more the merrier, that will teach them not to f with the Ukrainian. I don't mind being a Nazi if that mean I am defending my home, at the end of the day, I don't care about what you think, as long as you are in my home uninvited, I will cut off your head, cut off your arm or cut off your wiener until you leave, or get sent to the morgue, and it's that simple, call me Nazi while I do it, I don't really care, cuz I don't answer to you people. I only answer to my people.

Or you really do expect war are fought nice and polite and civilise? If you have problem people cutting other people's head off in war, well, I guess you should never fight in one.

jamahir said:
It is you with much delusion. If you consider yourself humane then you will exit NATO forces and at least join up with the Occupy movement in your Australia.
Click to expand...
lol, sure, it always NATO fault. But this case you are right, we should have accepted Ukrainian membership back in 2008 and then when they asked again in 2015, Biden should have sell it to NATO, we didn't do that, so yes, this is NATO fault, if they are in NATO, they probably will not be invaded by Russia. lol.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Ukraine’s Azov Battalion swaps neo-Nazi insignia – media
Replies
0
Views
228
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
K Shehzad
German TV Shows Nazi Symbols on Helmets of Ukraine Soldiers
Replies
8
Views
412
JohnWick
JohnWick
Muhammed45
Ukraine's Zelensky shares image of soldier with Nazi insignia
Replies
7
Views
428
jamahir
jamahir
Piotr
Zelensky’s Secret CIA-Nazi Ukrainian Government
2
Replies
17
Views
715
jamahir
jamahir
beijingwalker
Global Times: US works with Nazis to exploit Europe both in WWII and at present, now targets Ukraine
Replies
7
Views
460
Piotr
Piotr

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom