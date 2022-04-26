Why Ukraine war is a boon for China

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
First, it depletes America's tanks and artillery in eastern Ukraine, which is a good thing considering America is the only country openly backing Taiwan independence movement with arms supply.
Second, the cutting of gas supply to Europe, for example the ending of gas supply to Poland today, means more gas is available for China. And this means Chinese will no longer have live in the cold ever again, considering northern China is cold due to wind from Siberia.
