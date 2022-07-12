Why U.S. Wants Detente with China?

From the Sino-US economic war in 2018 to the science and technology war. It seems that life in the United States is not easy. If the United States wants to ease relations, it must agree to China's terms.Wang Yi emphasized that since the United States has promised that it does not seek to change China’s system, it should respect the Chinese people’s choice of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and should stop smearing and attacking China’s political system and domestic and foreign policies. Since the United States has promised not to seek a new Cold War with China, it should abandon the Cold War mentality, refrain from zero-sum game, and stop forming exclusive groupings. Since the United States has promised not to support “Taiwan independence”, it should stop hollowing out or distorting the one-China policy, cease the “salami slicing” on the Taiwan question, and refrain from playing the “Taiwan card” to obstruct China’s peaceful reunification. Since the United States has promised not to look for conflict with China, it should respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs or undermine China’s legitimate interests under the pretext of human rights or democracy. The United States should also remove the additional tariffs imposed on China as quickly as possible and stop the unilateral sanctions on Chinese businesses.