Whenever i search Twitter with any Keyword containing "Pakistan" , 60% search results are abusive and negative tweets written by Pretend Muslims and Pretend Baloch who are actually Indian Hindus. Some are paid to do that but most do it voluntarily. There are literally hundreds of thousands of such accounts actively posting on Twitter.

All this started since Nerender Modi came into power, and was almost non existent before him.

What kind of hate Propaganda Nerender Modi is running against Pakistan?

How much the Indian Government pays twitter to jack up the Indian written results above what Pakistanis write when anything about Pakistan is searched on Twitter?

Click to expand...