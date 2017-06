What 300 billion? You mean 110 billion (old deal now renewed) and 200 billion mutual business deal that has nothing to do with military purchases and where investments in KSA and the US will occur?I can ask you the same question. Why is Turkey buying any weapons when she has the protection of NATO (USA) and hosts a US/NATO base moreover? Why did Turkey become a NATO member if not for fearing that the USSR would invade it?You don't understand it. Both KSA and Turkey are regional powers. They are important countries.Qatar in comparison is a small state with a native population of 320.000 people! There are 9 times as many expats as locals. Without the expats (Arab and non-Arab) Qatar would collapse tomorrow. Over 90% of the population lives in one single city (Doha).Why is Qatar wasting billions of dollars on impossible projects just because the Al-Thani's are not satisfied with buying the most expensive art in the world, hotels in the West etc.?Why don't they realize that they are a part of the GCC and that their policy is harmful for the GCC? What have they been hiding since 1995?To tell you honestly, Qatar was part of empires, kingdoms, sultanates, emirates, sheikdoms, imamates native to modern-day KSA (Arabia) and ruled by people from modern-day KSA during 98% of the pre-Islamic and Islamic age. We are talking about millennia of common history.The rest from Yemen.Can you name me a single country in the world the size of Qatar that tries to have such delusions of grandeur? What don't they understand? They can't survive on their own and need 9 times the number of expats as locals just to survive. As I wrote and mark my words, once the gas runs out (when that happens KSA will be a fully industrialized country and economy with a huge economy and large population) they will come back begging to become a part of KSA because the people won't accept Al-Thani rule if their luxury lifestyle is gone.Anyway also understand that there are zero problems between the average Saudi Arabian and Qatari. We don't look at each other as foreigners but rather the opposite. What some of us, not all of us, disagree with, is the current policy (in fact this dates back to 1995) policy of Qatar which despite warnings, mediation, talk etc. has not really improved from an GCC viewpoint. Tolerating such a member on the long run unchanged is not feasible....UAE is a emirate consisting of 7 emirates. There are almost 10 times as many native Emiratis as Qataris. UAE is geographically many times larger as well. UAE is not pursuing a anti-GCC policy. UAE is not hosting the largest US base in the region or afraid of its brothers to such an extend that they are willing to sign deals with foreigners that have nothing to do with this region and who don't want our best. Who see us rivals. That's just the beginning of it. Qatar hosts dissidents from the GCC yet jails Qataris for writing a harmless poem. Qatar has been playing a double game for far too long and it won't be tolerated. The likes of the Mullah's running to their defense says it all. Nothing more is needed.Not only that Al-Jazeera Arabic (the real propaganda tool of Qatar - the Al-Jazeera English that you watch is totally different) is basically the official mainstream spokesmen of all the terrorists in the region from Al-Qaeda (when OBL lived), ISIS and numerous others. You are such focused on ISIS (apparently) yet you don't know that the official propaganda toll of Qatar used to call (and still do in some instances) ISIS for a "Sunni resistance". They did that repeatedly when ISIS created havoc in 2014.Also why is Erdogan this obsessed about defending Qatar at the expense of much larger business partners and 1000 times more important countries (KSA, UAE, Egypt etc.) if not for personal relations (business and corruption) with the Al-Thani family? Another of his many failed foreign policies?How do you think that Turkey would react like if a Saudi Arabian or Egyptian military base in Bulgaria, Greece, Armenia, Georgia etc. was built? The Turkish military base in Qatar is tiny and it will never pose a threat for KSA/GCC should an invasion occur but we are talking about messages here and agendas.Why does Qatar need a Turkish military base when they host the largest US base in the region and are members of the GCC? Or why has Qatar apparently signed a deal that allows Iran to have a military base? What is the Al-Thani leadership afraid of? Their brothers next door or their own people for them to need all those foreign military bases?They have enough of protection and not only that they have a lot of military gear considering their size. Probably more than any other country in the world of their size. Those are questions that have never been answered. Similarly to the agenda of Al-Jazeera. Last time I saw Qatar is also a monarchy ruled by a family and who don't accept dissent either. Why are they hosting MB members and other dissidents who are barking against their countries of origin etc. while living in a absolute monarchy that is no different? Why this absurd hypocrisy? Are MB members and certain Islamists such dishonest people who are only looking for money and protection? Strange, very strange. Why are Turkish Islamists like you (I have seen you criticizing Turkey many times so I give you that) never criticize Qatar but KSA, UAE and other monarchies of the region? What makes Qatar differently?