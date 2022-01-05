Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Why Turkey, a NATO Ally, Is Defying US and Turning to Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
36 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,678
0
9,414
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
Avicenna
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Pakistan finalized Z-10ME Helicopters deal with China : Journalist Sumaira Khan
Latest: iLION12345_1
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
There is complete harmony between Pakistan and Afghanistan governments on this matter: DG ISPR
Latest: Battlion25
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Modi security breached. Left stranded for 20 mins on a bridge!
Latest: Taimoor Khan
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
China Builds Bridge Across Ladakh's Pangong Lake That Was Key Flashpoint
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
3 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan finalized Z-10ME Helicopters deal with China : Journalist Sumaira Khan
Latest: iLION12345_1
A moment ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
There is complete harmony between Pakistan and Afghanistan governments on this matter: DG ISPR
Latest: Battlion25
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
PAF J10CP - will perform flypast on 23rd March , 2022 l Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed
Latest: Zapper
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
C
Somebody is trying to use the incident of Madina Masjid to incite discord
Latest: CriticalThought
16 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Taliban again Uproot Infrastructure at Pak Afghan Border
Latest: Pandora
13 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PTI's Aamir Liaquat resigns as MNA
Latest: nomi007
46 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
Latest: SQ8
49 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
S
SC orders restoration of park on site of Tariq Road's Madina Masjid in one week
Latest: SaadH
54 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Talks with TTP on hold, operations to continue: DG ISPR
Latest: jus_chillin
Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
750 F-35s Now Delivered (Overall F-35 deliveries now stand at 753, with more than half (53%) coming in the last three years.)
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
42 minutes ago
Air Warfare
H
China Expects to Open New Shanghai Shipyard for Navy Construction in 2023
Latest: Han Patriot
Yesterday at 7:32 PM
Naval Warfare
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
Latest: Desert Fox 1
Yesterday at 7:05 PM
Military History & Tactics
Has the US lost its air supremacy in military combat?
Latest: Muhammed45
Yesterday at 5:12 PM
Military Forum
Finland to replace Soviet-era SVD sniper rifles
Latest: untitled
Yesterday at 12:00 PM
Equipment & Gear
Country Latest Posts
China Builds Bridge Across Ladakh's Pangong Lake That Was Key Flashpoint
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
3 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
T
Iranian Navy | News and Discussions
Latest: TheImmortal
5 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Up to 103tcf potential gas reserve in Bay
Latest: Abu Shaleh Rumi
13 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
The United States Cancels Duty Free Trade Facilities in 3 Countries
Latest: Bilal9
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sha ah
36 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom