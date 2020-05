I just came to know from @Turan09 that Türkiye has a law limiting defense cooperation with India. I urge Türkiye to reconsider this law for the following reasons1) Pakistan has been consistently increasing its reliance on China for its defence needs which means their procurement from Türkiye will decrease2) India does NOT procure any weapons from China and is open to procuring weapons from Türkiye3) There is greater chance that Türkiye can get support on East Turkestan from India than Pakistan. Pakistan will never support Türkiye due to their close strategic relations with China.4) Türkiye's defence partners like US, Russia, Germany, UK etc would be more open to providing their tech for Indian orders than Pakistani orders5) Türkiye's Technology and Indian money could give birth to many joint ventures. India will also lobby other partners from like Russia, US, UK, Germany on Tech and Subsystem transfers. This will also protect such joint ventures from sanctions.