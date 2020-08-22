Joining Pakistan Army is dream of most Pakistani Youth. An conscious awareness of what one should be doing and why? leads to question of "Why to Join Pakistan Army (and Armed Forces of Pakistan)" - In search of answer to this question one may first list down points pertaining to a good job which may include:

Respect

Salary

Perks

Growth Opportunities

Simple answers to this question are:



A privileged Government job at very early life (after FSC) - Its perhaps the only government job which one can join after FSC in this pay scale.

A career as a Pakistan Army officer is considered one of the best careers in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army is one of the most respectable and powerful institutions in the country. A career as an officer in the armed forces is definitely a career to fight for.

Overall good social, pay package with decent perks and privileges.

Better working environments.

Challenging adventurous life which has purposefulness.

Comradeship.

Serving own people / country in various difficult situations.

Value of Shaheed and Gazi in Religion.

Adequate growth opportunities.

I recorded my experiences and notes in form of a video which may help youth in understanding pride associated with Army / armed forces of Pakistan once looking for answer to Why to Join Pakistan Army (and Armed Forces of Pakistan)





​

Aspiring candidates must keep in mind that although the job has its perks, it is still a tough career and only the people with right mindset should consider pursuing this career. If your main aim in life is to make a lot of money and enjoy your freedom, then a career in armed forces should not be your first priority.