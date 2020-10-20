Why Tibetan rural villages are so clean, spotless?

beijingwalker
Why Tibetan border villages are so clean, spotless?
Villagers get messages on their Weixin when the garbage collection trucks arrives at their doors, makes garbage disposal very convenient for the villagers. The trucks also plays music to tell the villagers they are coming.
