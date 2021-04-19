What's new

Why This Is The US Navy’s Most Controversial Warship

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,347
85
60,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The U.S. Navy has invested billions in the Littoral Combat Ship. But with unsolved problems and a murky mission set, will this close to shore surface combatant remain a key part of the Navy's strategy?

The USS Freedom — the first Littoral Combat Ship, or LCS — was decommissioned after only 13 years in the fleet. This move appears to be at odds with the U.S. Navy’s goal of building up a force of 355 ships.

The LCS is designed for littoral areas, or water closer to shore. Larger ships have trouble operating in these areas because of the shallow water. But engine issues, mission module problems and the evolving state of the world have put the future of the ship in choppy waters.

Several older Littoral Combat Ships are also being decommissioned due to the high cost of upgrading them.

“The bottom line is, it’s a zero-sum game. Every dollar you spend to keep those [LCS’] going is $1 you can spend on these other, I think, higher priorities” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

To increase the vessel’s punch, the Navy has moved to add the Naval Strike Missile to some of the warships. It also decided to designate certain ships for specific missions, in contrast with the quick and swappable mission modules that were envisioned when the ship was first designed.

There are two variants of the Littoral Combat Ship: the Independence-class, an all-aluminum trimaran design, and the Freedom-class, which is a more traditional steel hull with an aluminum superstructure. “Independence has been very successful deploying overseas to Singapore, in you know, in China’s backyard,” LCS Squadron Two commander Capt. David Miller said. “Starting in late 2019, the Freedom-class followed in the [U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility].

” The Freedom-class was plagued by an engine issue that related to the combining gear, a complex piece of machinery that ensures that the multiple engines on the ship can function together. The Navy and Lockheed Martin are working to fix the problem in future ships that are waiting to be commissioned into the fleet, and those that have yet to be constructed.

“In a nutshell, we are running on track to get to put that problem behind us and move on with the future of the freedom class,” Miller said.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,414
20
6,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IMHO, the navy had to buy something to keep their share of the budget, during the last 20 years of the WOT wars, so they accepted acquiring these ships. These ships didn’t really fit into any future proof doctrine and were bound to fail. Corvette/Light Frigate sized ships that were bot well armed. It seemed to be a make work project for some contractors.

I’ve personally toured a ship during a fleet week and can say it didn’t look much more then a ASW coastal patrol boat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Hard strategic realities keep US and Japan apart
Replies
0
Views
426
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Get Ya Wig Split
Message To Iran: Navy Sends Guided Missile Submarine On Rare Trip Into The Persian Gulf (Updated)
Replies
12
Views
813
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
The Next Front in the India-China Conflict Could Be a Thai Canal
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Figaro
Figaro
beijingwalker
The long list of misses, and few hits, in India’s defence acquisitions
Replies
0
Views
670
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
I
Myths surrounding the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers
Replies
0
Views
1K
Ivan
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom