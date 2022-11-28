What's new

Why these facilities are not for JCOs and Soldiers Families falls under shaheed category

this is a picture of a rest room in pindi CMH. A huge protocol is given to shaheed families under the officer's category, Yes they deserve that no doubt. But i m really disappointed with the discrimination that these facilities are not for soldiers and JCOs families who are more loyal and more prone to death being in the front line.....there should be protest against this discrimination....Yes jo Rawalpindi Express abhi select hova hai yeh iss ki duty hai...otherwise we should taxed to help these jawan families as been done in Israel....or we pustuns should save our FC soldiers from any discrimination as been discriminated by these punjabi generals.
 
This shaheed milking should stop all together. The lives lost by civilians are as important but u never see civilians milking this. Shaheedo k name pe i ho ne hazaro acre zameen qabza ki hay.
 
Do you think Punjabi soldiers from the villages
who are martyred just like the rest get treated with better facilities? just recently a soldier from AJK was martyred in lakki marwat, doubt his family is receiving these facilities, some member (cant remember who, sorry) here shared a story of how a Christian FC soldier from Yohanabad, Lahore wanted out the cause of lack of benefits, low pay

Your point could have been simply- why is the Pakistan army suffering from such inequality between regular soldiers and Officers then Id support that
FC since they are fighting a proper war should get more benefits like in the army, I'd understand and get behind

but soldiers come from a similar economic backgrounds, and different regions, this point I am struggling to understand
 
Do you think Punjabi soldiers from the villages
who are martyred just like the rest get treated with better facilities? just recently a soldier from AJK was martyred in lakki marwat, doubt his family is receiving these facilities, some member (cant remember who, sorry) here shared a story of how a Christian FC soldier from Yohanabad, Lahore wanted out the cause of lack of benefits, low pay

Your point could have been simply- why is the Pakistan army suffering from such inequality between regular soldiers and Officers then Id support that
FC since they are fighting a proper war should get more benefits like in the army, I'd understand and get behind

but soldiers come from a similar economic backgrounds, and different regions, this point I am struggling to understand
i have seen this discrimination less in our KPK people....otherwise we settle scores with guns.

This shaheed milking should stop all together. The lives lost by civilians are as important but u never see civilians milking this. Shaheedo k name pe i ho ne hazaro acre zameen qabza ki hay.
yeh zameen bhi general loog ziyada qabza kartay hien...agar jawano or junior ko mile tu kiya baat hai....
 
Shaheed bol bol ke pura mulk ka bera garak ker dia...Awam ko mila baba jee ka ghanta
Lets not discount the lives of Pakistan’s lions lost - their’s not to question why, but to do or die.

Their motivations during their death or sacrifice are nothing less than duty. Whether there was a jackal commanding the Lions and sending them to needless deaths has no relevance to their oath and its fulfillment.

This shaheed milking should stop all together. The lives lost by civilians are as important but u never see civilians milking this. Shaheedo k name pe i ho ne hazaro acre zameen qabza ki hay.
Yes, they are equally important but civilians in general don’t accept the idea that they can die as part of their job description - not common amongst Pakistani civilians to accept death as part and risk of their assignment(even if by general law and order situation it is likely) . If they regularly do speaks to the failure of the ones tasked with providing them security - but those lost in the attempt to provide security did whatever they could based on what leadership advised them to do.

You would be hard pressed to find a Pakistani civilian suggest that they are willing to lay down their life if no other option is provided to make it to their bank teller shift.
 

