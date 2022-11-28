Why these facilities are not for JCOs and Soldiers Families falls under shaheed category

umama afridi
Jan 5, 2019
this is a picture of a rest room in pindi CMH. A huge protocol is given to shaheed families under the officer's category, Yes they deserve that no doubt. But i m really disappointed with the discrimination that these facilities are not for soldiers and JCOs families who are more loyal and more prone to death being in the front line.....there should be protest against this discrimination....Yes jo Rawalpindi Express abhi select hova hai yeh iss ki duty hai...otherwise we should taxed to help these jawan families as been done in Israel....or we pustuns should save our FC soldiers from any discrimination as been discriminated by these punjabi generals.