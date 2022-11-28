Why these facilities are not for JCOs and Soldiers Families falls under shaheed category

Goritoes said: Shaheed bol bol ke pura mulk ka bera garak ker dia...Awam ko mila baba jee ka ghanta Click to expand...

TNT said: This shaheed milking should stop all together. The lives lost by civilians are as important but u never see civilians milking this. Shaheedo k name pe i ho ne hazaro acre zameen qabza ki hay.

Lets not discount the lives of Pakistan’s lions lost - their’s not to question why, but to do or die.Their motivations during their death or sacrifice are nothing less than duty. Whether there was a jackal commanding the Lions and sending them to needless deaths has no relevance to their oath and its fulfillment.Yes, they are equally important but civilians in general don’t accept the idea that they can die as part of their job description - not common amongst Pakistani civilians to accept death as part and risk of their assignment() . If they regularly do speaks to the failure of the ones tasked with providing them security - but those lost in the attempt to provide security did whatever they could based on what leadership advised them to do.You would be hard pressed to find a Pakistani civilian suggest that they are willing to lay down their life if no other option is provided to make it to their bank teller shift.