Why the West must learn from China, not try to change or destroy it

Tensions stem from the fact China’s economic success and modernisation do not conform to beliefs derived from the evolution of Western modernisation

If Western critics can be guided by a spirit of cooperation and engagement, there will be no need to fear a rising China

President Xi Jinping, centre, attends the opening session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 22. US ruling elites have never really made any effort to study how the Chinese political system is constructed. Photo: AP

Today China’s political and economic system is better equipped and perhaps even more sustainable than the American model.”