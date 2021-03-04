Are lawmakers in other countries allowed to be patriots?

"I will never apologize for the United States – I don't care what the facts are ..." said then Vice President George H. W. Bush in 1988,Bush was anU.S. politicians love claiming they are "American patriots" or that they "love" America, often ending their speeches with the classic "God bless America" ().Yet,. But what about other countries?China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) witnessed protests in 2019 which were a combination of multiple factors, including genuine grievances with Hong Kong's economic systemthat have meddled in Hong Kong's affairs for decades.Protesting peacefully has almost never been a problem in Hong Kong. The law allows it. The police allow it. Most protesters with genuine grievances did march peacefully and accepted thatThe radical protesters disagreed. They openly called for U.S. sanctions against their own city.They stormed the LegCo building, smashed the furniture, and as the world watched in utter shock, actually unfurled the Union Jack and the colonial flag inside the legislature.Rioters launch an attack on the police in Hong Kong, south China, August 31, 2019. /XinhuaMany were chosen specifically to portray their fight as a "David vs. Goliath" struggle –Many of them fell for America's false promises, assuming thatwould solve Hong Kong's problems.Over the years, a few of these radicals and their supporters have infested Hong Kong's electoral system. They often betray the trust of the people who elect them,or indeed, by supporting violence and murder at home. They are largely shills of the U.S., openly advocating for Hong Kong to adopt the morbid norms of U.S. neoliberal, capitalist "democracy."The best of Hong Kong should govern it, not people who are so easily influenced by weaker U.S. ideologies and easily swayed by U.S. money.Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, recently advocated the need for "patriots running Hong Kong." He said that patriots are bound to sincerely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and respect the fundamental system of the state.At its core, this is a fairly ordinary idea and a very basic, mundane and uncontroversial concept: that only people who love their city should be allowed to run it.Western media are portraying this announcement as they portray every announcement of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office: as a threat to Hong Kong's "freedoms."The idea of patriotism for Hong Kong's politicians is daunting since it will make the city less susceptible to U.S. influence operations.A lawmaker who loves their country would be less susceptible to betraying it for another.As for civil rights, this development neither means the end of dissent, nor of healthy, good-faith opposition. Hong Kong's political system allowed peaceful dissent earlier, and it will allow it still. Yet, disagreeing with your government does not mean agreeing with America's. Protesting against your government does not mean shilling for the American one.