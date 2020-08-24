Why the USA is leader of the World?

Mjunaid955
USA wields its power through Economic, Political, and Military domains, which projects the US prowess which the country has achieved gradually over the years, and became an undisputed leader of the world after World War 2 when the USA reached the height of its power, which is slowly being eroded with the rise of China, and Russia. The USA was one of the wealthiest countries in the world even before the start of the Second World War.
In 1823 the United States President James Monroe warned European countries not to further colonize any country in the Western Hemisphere if they did so it will be considered hostile against the United States, proclaiming the famous Monroe Doctrine. At that time with limited naval forces, the doctrine was not considered important but slowly with the rise of the US the doctrine became more possible to implement.
The Monroe Doctrine became the pinnacle in the United States foreign policy for generations and continues to do so. USA politics is dominated by foreign policy issues. In recent years topics on Iran, the Middle East, and Terrorism have dominated the mainstream media of the United States and projected the issues as part of the “axis of evil” that will destabilize world peace thus American intervention becomes necessity. The rhetoric is often repeated with much enthusiasm.
The economic and Political dynamics of US control overlap, and in most ways complement each other which leads to more control and influence from the US over other countries. Many multinational corporations are US based, like Apple, Google, Microsoft, SAS, NetApp, FedEx, Cisco, Marriot, McDonald’s, Kimberly-Clark, SC Johnson, American Express, Medtronic, Intel, 3M, MARS, Accenture, are some of the top multinationals that are based in the United States with a global chain across the world and invested franchises, and other business in many different industries, and countries across the world creating a chain of networks.
Most of the labor-intensive work is done in smaller countries to achieve maximum benefits from minimized labor costs, and where corruption is rampant, and tax breaks or avoidance is possible. These small countries are like heaven for these multi-national organizations.
As of 2015, the US has 800 military bases across the globe spending billions of dollars of tax payer money.
These Multi-nationals (MNCs) revenues are larger than the GDP of the smaller countries which puts enormous political influence and pressure on political leaders of these countries who fall in line in following their agenda rather than pursuing independent policies. These MNCs provide a great source of job opportunities and additional revenues which is often used as leverage against lesser developing nations in case of an increase in taxes or barriers. These MNCs directly give enormous influence to the United States which dictates terms politically and economically.
The United States is also military power, its military prowess comes from state of art sophisticated weapons which the country projects through its military defenses placed strategically at an ideal location at important parts of the world. In the Middle East, the US has at least 10 military bases, the country has military bases all over the world. As of 2015, the US has 800 military bases across the globe spending billions of dollars over the years over infrastructure, which gives the country a strategic advantage against the adversaries.
Not only bases are the source of power for the USA, but its dominancy is also complemented with new weapons whether nuclear, naval, or others. The USA has the largest fleet of aircraft carriers dominating the oceans around the world with ready to combat air force available on these aircraft carriers. The US was the first country to develop fifth-generation fighter aircraft namely the F-22 Raptor, with that US is also investing massively in the development of sixth-generation fighter aircraft and poised to give the US decisive advantage in air warfare for a considerable time. The country has invested heavily in R&D for many decades and reaping the benefits of it.
The decisive military advantage played a pinnacle role in dominating the rest of the world. The Europeans were able to colonize the entire world almost because of one major reason that was their ability in creating sophisticated weapons as compared to others. The United States seems to have adopted this advantage which will give them a considerable advantage in the future.
