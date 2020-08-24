Why the USA is leader of the World?

highly educated mass of men and women produced by top universties of the world

hard work culture. Americans work hard and play hard.

innovative, many high IQ individuals

highly competitive men and women who strive for the best

Why?I believe these qualities were brought from Europe via British settlers [hard work ethic coupled with administrative acumen], German settlers [hard work coupled with scientific acumen], Jewish settlers [hard work and business flair etcAll this in tandem with massive natural resources of continental America produced a mighty nation in less than 150 years. The country is a marvel when you consider not long ago there was nothing, nothing in the vast American landscape but few Native American nomadic tribes.