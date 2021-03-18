Why The US Air Force’s Plan For Fighting China Could Make Nuclear War More Likely

Its pretty obvious the US dont have any faith that they can defeat China in a conventional war setting, as their war simulations indicated, so they are now threat with nukes.



Thats why China update our nuclear force rapidly, and its not hard for a industrial giant like China, actually even a 1950s US or 1960s Soviet can make 5000-6000 nukes in a year with less than 1/10th of industrial size of China and stone-age technology (at the time, it takes 15-30 kg of U235 to build a nuclear warhead, now it only takes 1.5-5 kg Pu239).