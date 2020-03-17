Something I got from my WhatsApp that will give folks here food for thought.



WHY THE UIGHURS AND ROHINGYAS



By Norman Fernandez.



Here’s just a short post.



In China, there are 10 ethnic Muslim Minorities and in descending order they are:-

1. Hui

2. Uighur

3. Kazakh

4. Dongxiang

5. Kyrgyz

6. Salar

7. Tazik

8. Uzbek

9. Bonam

10. Tatar.



Only the Uighurs are a problem. Why? Because they are in truth fighting a separatist war. The Western countries are encouraging a separatist war claiming that the Uighurs are facing religious persecution and the Western countries are fighting hard to see a breakup of China.



The Western countries are hoping that should the Uighurs, get a separate country, all the other ethnic groups( probably with the exception of Hui Muslims) will also start demanding for a separate country.



So if anyone claim that the Uighurs are discriminated and persecuted, ask why the other nine are not discriminated or persecuted. None of the other nine ethnic Muslim groups are engaged in any conflict or war with the Chinese government.



It’s just like the same in Myanmar. There are:-

1. Rohingyas ( Muslims tracing the ancestry to Bangladesh or rightfully referred as Benggali Muslims)

2. Panthays ( Burmese Chinese Muslims)

3. Pishus ( Muslims of Malay ancestry)

5. Zerbadi Muslims ( community descended from marriage between Indian-Muslim males and Burmese females). Incidentally, they are the largest ethnic Muslim group in Myanmar and form half of the total Muslim population.



In Myanmar, only the Rohingya Muslims claim that they are being discriminated and persecuted. Why? Because, only Rohingya Muslims have been fighting for a separate state. First, they wanted their Rakhine region to separate and join Bangladesh and when that failed, the Rohingyas began demanding a separate state. The atrocities of the Rohingyas against the Burmese and Buddhist are well documented. Once again, the Western powers are hard at work, trying to break up Myanmar.



So, if anyone claims that the Rohingyas are being discriminated and persecuted, why the other three are not being discriminated or persecuted.



(normanfernandez)