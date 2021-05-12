Why the U.S. is seeing higher case numbers this week compared to July 2020

by Bennett WiseSaturday, July 31st 2021DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Daily COVID-19 cases across the U.S. are higher this week than the last week of July 2020.Amid rising cases, health officials warn this is the beginning of what the Delta Variant has to offer.One doctor said he was how the country got all the way through February and March with the hope that we’d be clear by the summer.He said that is not the case.“Everybody doesn’t want to have to wear masks and everybody wants to have big concerts and big events,” Dr. Glen Solomon, Professor and Chair of Internal Medicine at Wright State University said. “It’s just really not safe at this time.”The main difference between this year and last: the Delta Variant.“I think what’s different with this virus is that it’s opportunistic,” Dr. Patrick Lytle, Vice President for Clinical Outcomes of Kettering Health said. “It also transmits very easily and it appears to be more airborne than droplets.”Dr. Lytle says our understanding for treating infected patients is evolving which is why the county saw the daily death total drop nearly 70 percent.“People are much more aware and cognizant, and they seek medical attention sooner,” he said. “I think it's because a majority of our elderly population is vaccinated.”