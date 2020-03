The war in Syria never was a civil war and it may have started as such but that is not the case atleast since 2015.



What started as an popular civilian uprising ended up becoming a full blown war with Russia's full involvement on the ground. The civilian uprising figures didnt sign up to take on Russia as they are not from there altogether and if they knew Russia would get involved to this degrade the uprising would have been postponed.



The question to be asked is what is at stake for Russia to get involved to this degrade in a civil war between local people that are not from Russia? Is there any Oil, wealth or anything Assad can offer the Russians? the answer is simple he has nothing to offer them in return? Some military ports here and there is nothing important at all. Assad was nearly defeated by the rebels when they entered the war and put in alot of work into the war itself.



So why is Russia fighting in this war? Is the question I have been asking myself but I quite didn't get any satisfactory answer?



One why to look at it is from the orthodox church point of view? But even from the Orthodox POV it dosen't make any sense. In order to wage holy war from the Orthodox point of view it has to be in the holy land? Syria is not in the Holy land. You have to go to Palestine or Israel in order to do that but just not Syria. Fighting a resistance group inside an irrelevant country which has zero outcome for the world is an irrelevant cause which raises alot of questions.



So since we now know that Russia has simply nothing at stake in the Syrian war and especially to commit to this war in such degrade is suspicious.



1. No Oil because all the major fields are with the Americans



2. The country is poor to the degrade that the Russians themselves send relief aide to the syrian gov't from time to time. SO there is no wealth to come after nor minerals.



3. No gas as most major gas-fields are with the Americans and even if they do take them sometime in the future it won't be much to warrant such an involvement to this degrade.



4. The Russians themselves have used alot of money on Syria instead which is the opposite they are not getting anything in return but giving everything. It dosen't make sense from a Russian point of view.



Since we all know now that Russia has nothing at stake and even Trump asked Erdogan what dose Putin want with Idlib? Erdogan said there is little oil in Qamshilo not even in Idlib and he said not much as you have in east Syria.



The Rebels could have finished off Assad long time ago and can still do if Russia withdraws tomorrow The iranians couldn't prevent his demise first time and won't be able to do so in a second wave. If Russia were to withdraw completely.



The only annoyance and set-back militarily to the Rebels was Russia and the only one that stood infront of Erdogan's offense against Syria was also once again the Russians.



The only way going forward politically is to offer Russia something somewhere else alltogether in order to get them out of the country softly politically and economically were they sign a MOU to not support Assad and that he would have to fend for himself. Making them leave satisfied with whatever deal they have gotten (CASH or petro-deal) For they don't have much at stake here to be fairly honest currently

